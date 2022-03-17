ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Vikings not re-signing CB Mackensie Alexander

By Jordy McElroy
 1 day ago
Cornerback Mackensie Alexander reportedly won’t be returning to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Pioneer Press’ Chris Tomasson reported on Thursday the team had informed Alexander they wouldn’t be re-signing him. However, several other teams have reportedly shown interest.

Alexander, a former second-round draft pick for the Vikings, started in five games in 2021 and finished the season with 51 tackles and five pass deflections.

The Vikings still have some serious question marks at the cornerback position they likely plan on addressing at the 2022 NFL Draft. Some have predicted them taking a player as high as the No. 12 overall pick of the first round in hopes of locking things down for the foreseeable future.

But there’s also the fact that they’ve swung and missed far too often at the position with premium draft picks. They have taken a cornerback in the first round of three of the last seven drafts.

Granted, that was under the old regime, and it might not matter in the least for general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and head coach Kevin O’Connell.

Assuming the money is right, the team could also bring back veteran star Patrick Peterson. The secondary clearly needs help, and whether it was financially or athletically, the team didn’t feel like Alexander was in a position to help them right now.

IN THIS ARTICLE
VikingsTerritory

Patrick Peterson Provides Update on Future with Vikings

Leave the decision up to him, and cornerback Patrick Peterson wants to return to the Minnesota Vikings for the 2022 season. But the team’s new leadership has to ask first. Peterson has reiterated a couple of times this offseason his longing to remain with the Vikings after a relatively successful 2021 campaign. He tabulated a 63.0 grade from Pro Football Focus last season, acting as the most consistent cornerback on the roster. Cameron Dantzler was in the Mike Zimmer doghouse for a couple of months, Bashaud Breeland was erratic (in more ways than one), Mackensie Alexander struggled, and Jeff Gladney was cut before the season began.
NFL
