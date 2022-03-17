ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Large-scale societal dynamics are reflected in human mood and brain

By Alexander V. Lebedev
Cover picture for the articleThe stock market is a bellwether of socio-economic changes that may directly affect individual well-being. Using large-scale UK-biobank data generated over 14Â years, we applied specification curve analysis to rigorously identify significant associations between the local stock market index (FTSE100) and 479,791 UK residents' mood, as well as their alcohol intake...

