Mapping the human kidney using single-cell genomics

The purpose of this study is to provide an increased understanding of the molecular mechanisms responsible for mammalian polyamine transport, a process that has been a long-standing 'black box' for the polyamine field. Here, we describe how ATP13A3, a P-type ATPase, functions as a polyamine transporter in response to different polyamine stimuli and polyamine-targeted therapies in highly proliferating pancreatic cancer cells. We assessed the expression, cellular localization and the response of the human ATP13A3 protein to polyamine treatments in different pancreatic cancer cell lines using Western blot and immunofluorescence microscopy. Using CRISPR mutagenesis and radiolabeled polyamine uptake assays, we investigated the role of ATP13A3 protein in polyamine transport. Highly metastatic cancer cells with high polyamine import express higher levels of the full-length ATP13A3 compared to cells with slow proliferation and low import activity. Highlighting its role in polyamine trafficking, the localization of ATP13A3 is altered in the presence of polyamine stimuli and polyamine-targeted therapies in these cells. Using CRISPR mutagenesis, we demonstrate that the first membrane-associated domain of this protein is critical and indispensable for its function as a spermidine and spermine transporter in cells. Further analysis of existing databases revealed that pancreatic cancer patients with high expression of ATP13A3 have decreased overall survival consistent with the role of intracellular polyamines in supporting tumor growth. Our studies shed light on the mysterious polyamine transport process in human cells and clearly establishes ATP13A3 as an intrinsic component of the spermidine and spermine transport system in humans.

CANCER ・ 13 DAYS AGO