Leopard Yachts motor yacht Yolo sold

Foot Locker has tapped Samantha Lomow as president of global brands, a new position for the retailer.
Lomow joins the New York-based athletic retailer from Hasbro, where she most recently served as president of branded entertainment. She brings over 25 years of experience across consumer products, entertainment, and licensing, Foot Locker said in an announcement on Monday.
Lomow will report directly to Frank Bracken, EVP and COO, and will oversee Foot Locker’s global brand portfolio and operating divisions across North America, EMEA, and APAC. The retailer said Lomow will work closely as part of the...
