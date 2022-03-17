ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Mayor Sarno and City Officials Joined with the Springfield St. Patrick’s Day Parade Committee to Raise the Irish Flag for St. Patrick’s Day

 4 days ago

Joining Mayor Sarno was Bishop William Byrne, City Councilors Kateri Walsh, Attorney Sean Curran, Attorney Michael Fenton, Tim Allen and Jesse Lederman, School Committee Vice Chairman Chris Collins, State Senator Adam Gomez, State Representatives Bud Williams and Jacob Oliveira, Hampden County Register of Deeds Cheryl Coakley-Rivera, Register of Probate Rosemary Saccomani,...

