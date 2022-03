New York City real estate attorney Natalia Sishodia releases a new article (https://sishodia.com/what-is-firpta-foreign-investment-in-real-property-tax-act/) that explains the meaning of FIRPTA or Foreign Investment in Real Property Tax Act. The lawyer mentions that in the United States, a domestic citizen is required to pay capital gains taxes on certain items including the sale of a real estate property. However, a foreign citizen is usually not required to pay these kinds of taxes. This is why the government put the Foreign Investment in Real Property Tax Act in place to collect tax from foreigners who sell real estate properties in the USA.

