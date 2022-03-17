Celebrating 10 years at Parkview Regional Medical Center

They couldn’t just flip the no-vacancy sign on like a motel. Banner Payson Medical Center’s door never closed, even during the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic. “At one point we were beyond our license capacity and that’s (with) state approval,” said Hoyt Skabelund, Banner Payson Medical Center’s chief executive officer. “The ICU was often beyond its license capacity. I’ve never seen anything like this in 25 years of health care that I’ve been a part of.”

PAYSON, AZ ・ 10 DAYS AGO