Celebrating 10 years at Parkview Regional Medical Center

CHA Hollywood Presbyterian Medical Center (CHA HPMC), a member of CHA Health Systems, a global network providing a full spectrum of dynamic healthcare services, has been named as one of America's 100 Best Hospitals for Spine Surgery by Healthgrades, the leading online resource that connects consumers, physicians, and health systems, for three years in a row. In addition, CHA HPMC is the only hospital in Los Angeles to be recognized for three consecutive years within the top 1% of nation's hospitals that deliver superior patient outcomes in back and neck surgeries and spinal fusion.
