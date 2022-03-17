ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Starbucks Stock: Onward and Upward With Howard Schultz Back as CEO?

By Bret Kenwell
TheStreet
TheStreet
 1 day ago

After dipping to 52-week lows earlier this weeks, shares of Starbucks (SBUX) - Get Starbucks Corporation Report shot higher by more than 5% on Wednesday.

The rally came on reports that Howard Schultz — the company’s previous long-time CEO — would come back as interim CEO, while current Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson steps down.

The market roared higher on Wednesday too, following the Fed’s decision to raise interest rates.

Schultz served as CEO From 1987 until 2000, then returned as CEO from 2008 until 2017, while stepping down as chairman in 2018. Johnson — who was the previous CEO of Juniper Networks (JNPR) - Get Juniper Networks, Inc. Report — took over the helm as the retail sector took a larger focus on digital transformations, which Starbucks was a leader in.

Fast forward to today and we seem to have mixed reactions to the Schultz news.

Shares rallied “just” 5.1% on Wednesday, when many stocks exploded higher amid the broader market rally. On Thursday, Starbucks shares are marginally lower, down about half a percent.

Investors should feel relieved that Schultz is the one stepping in. Although the board seems to have had plenty of time to find a new CEO, having Schultz step in will at least allow for a stable bridge between now and the next CEO, with the company hopefully landing a perfect fit.

Trading Starbucks Stock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BGCju_0eiDfZgI00
Weekly chart of Starbucks stock. Chart courtesy of TrendSpider.com

We’re seeing a nice bounce in Starbucks stock and while I love this name for the long term, the technicals are still kind of questionable — and that’s putting it kindly.

Now trying to rally, shares are being rejected from the $90 area. This week’s high of $90.09 is within pennies of last week’s high at $90.05.

Starbucks stock is also struggling with the 200-week moving average and 50% retracement. So while the news of Schultz’s return was seemingly met with buying, the rally has been mild to say the least.

Again, I love Schultz and I love Starbucks, but the charts don’t lie — the market isn’t buying this one just yet.

A close at or below $86.75 leaves Starbucks stocks susceptible to more downside and keeps the $82.50 area in play. That’s followed by this week’s low near $79.

If shares really come under pressure, $72 could be in the cards.

However, the tune really changes if Starbucks can clear $90. In that scenario, it quickly puts the monthly VWAP measure and the declining 10-week moving average in play near $93.

While this area may be resistance at first, to hold the $87 to $90 area would be constructive on a dip. Above $93 and the upper-$90s to $100 will be in play next.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
TheStreet

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 3/18: Nike, Nvidia, Adobe

This week was a good one for stocks, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday. But if you still own the stocks of unprofitable companies, this is your chance to do some selling, Cramer said, because gains like this come in clusters, then they're gone. Cramer's game plan for...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Rivian Slumps. Can It Pull Off a Turnaround as Tesla Did?

Everything seems to be going against Rivian (RIVN) - Get Rivian Automotive, Inc. Class A Report. Until recently the electric-vehicle manufacturer presented as a key challenger to the throne of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report. But two key stumbles -- involving pricing and production -- have severely clouded Rivian's path forward.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

McDonald's and Wendy's Face a New Fast-Food Breakfast Challenger

Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report reentered the breakfast market with unfortunate timing -- pretty much right as the pandemic began. Right when people stopped following a normal work schedule, the fast-food chain introduced its breakfast menu. Despite that hiccup, the chain has won morning share by doing what...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Panda Express Goes After Popeyes? (Sort Of, You'll Like It)

If you can't get enough of crispy chicken sandwiches in your drive-through adventures, 2022 is a good time to be alive, for both you and your taste buds. Ever since Popeyes (RBI) set the sector ablaze in 2019 with a chicken sandwich that triggered a mysterious mass mania in the general public, all its competitors have been seeking a way to duplicate that same variety of wildly unexpected success.
RESTAURANTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
TheStreet

Here Are All the Companies Adding a Fuel Surcharge

Every time you think you're over the price of gas, more disappointment is sure to follow — as gas prices spike, companies that provide transportation and deliver food are implementing fuel surcharges that, while temporary, risk becoming permanent. Almost a month after Russia launched a full-scale attack on Ukraine,...
TRAFFIC
TheStreet

Guinness Has a Breakfast Beer, So Top of the Morning to You!

By the looks of new products hitting the shelves, there is a canned cocktail and other lightly alcoholic drink craze currently sweeping the country. In the last two months, Coca-Cola KO released hard versions of both the zero-calorie Fresca soft drink and its Simply Juice Brand while Pepsi (PEP) - Get PepsiCo, Inc. Report added a fourth flavor to its hard Mountain Dew line.
DRINKS
TheStreet

Coors Brings the Worst Thing About Its Beer to a Lollipop

If the best part of beer is the buzzy feel, the latest Coors Light (TAP.A) - Get Molson Coors Beverage Company Class A Report product will certainly leave its fans disappointed — for March Madness, the company released lollipops that mimic beer's bitter taste but do not actually contain any alcohol.
DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Schultz
TheStreet

This Stock is a Package Deal

Just because a stock's gone up, doesn't mean you shouldn't consider buying it. In fact, a company Real Money Columnist Paul Price liked very much six weeks ago, appears to be giving investors another chance. Berry Global Group (BERY) - Get Berry Global Group Inc Report makes plastic packaging and...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Jack in the Box Just Closed a Really Big Deal

Depending on where you live, you may not have heard of Jack in the Box (JACK) - Get Jack in the Box Inc. Report. This fast food chain, known for its burgers and curly fries, is widespread on the west coast and across the Southwest but has made limited inroads elsewhere in the country.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Interest Rates#Starbucks Stock#Sbux#Fed#Juniper Networks#Jnpr
TheStreet

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Is Back

Even Warren Buffett wouldn't have seen this coming. Shares of the legendary investor's industrial conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report topped $500,000 to mark a landmark turning point in the U.S. stock market at a time of great financial and economic uncertainty. The stock...
STOCKS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
24K+
Followers
83K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy