Family Relationships

This Event Was Made for the Outdoor Lover in Your Family

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Kirk shares an invitation...

Daily Herald

NSYMCA Gets Big Animal Lover Turn-Out at Pet Blanket Making Event

Local pet lovers donated essential animal supplies and made pet blankets for sheltered animals at the North Suburban YMCA's Fleece Pet Blanket Making event held on February 27. The event drew approximately 50 people ranging from 4 to 70 years of age, and more than 70 blankets were hand-made. Coordinated...
PETS
Gazette

Colorado Springs area outdoor events starting March 7

Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Peddalin' St. Pat's Family, 30K and 50K Rides — Trail's End Taproom, 3103 W. Colorado Ave., $35. Registration: csstpats.com. Bear Creek Nature Center — 245 Bear Creek Road. Registration: 719-520-6387; communityservices.elpasoco.com/nature-centers. • Active Adults: COS History Walk Women's Voices, Women's...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Here’s Your Guide to Refreshing Your Outdoor Living Room for Spring

Does your definition of the term "living room" begin and end with the four walls adjacent to your kitchen? Then you might be missing out on the seriously refreshing experience of creating an al fresco living space. Just picture it: You're curled up with a good book on a comfy...
SHOPPING
Outsider.com

WATCH: Shedding Buck Sends Both His Antlers Flying

All of you shed hunters out there are going to love this one. One hunter recently got a video of a buck shedding its antlers and posted it online. We know that a ton of you Outsiders love to hunt. Many outdoorsmen today are crazy about antlers, whether they are attached to the head of a deer or not. As a matter of fact, shed hunting has become almost as popular as deer hunting itself. Although most people know that male deer shed their antlers and grow a new set every year, not many people understand how it happens or why.
ANIMALS
GreenMatters

Is Kitty Litter Compostable? Sustainability Tips for the Cat Lover in Your Life

Working towards becoming more sustainable in everyday life begins in the home, and what better way to start, than by making your pet care routine sustainable too? While there are a few eco-friendly ways to dispose of cat poop, some may be curious if kitty litter is compostable. After all, it might be easier to throw litter in a composter rather than the trash can, knowing that you're diverting waste from landfills.
ENVIRONMENT
The Morning Call

Spring into these Lehigh Valley events: Cars & Coffee, book lovers festival, and inspirational music concert

We’re happy to share that spring is here. From a celebration of books to music that uplifts women’s voices, the Lehigh Valley has a wide array of events you can enjoy this spring. We hand-picked a trio of events you’ll want to consider. Here they are in no particular order: Lehigh Valley Book Festival When and where: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 26 at the Bethlehem Area Public Library, 11 W. Church ...
BETHLEHEM, PA

