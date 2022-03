Some of my earliest memories are of my mother making yogurt. I remember her pouring a gallon of whole milk into her biggest pot and setting it over a flame on the stove. She'd stir it with a wooden spoon, and use her pinkie finger to check the temperature. When it was warm enough, she'd turn off the heat and add a couple of spoonfuls of the last batch of yogurt. Then, she'd cover it, wrap it in a towel, and place it in the turned-off oven to set into silky curd overnight.

