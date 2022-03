BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Museum of Art is reviving its “Art is for Everyone” exhibit, according to museum staff. The museum announced the return of the exhibition on Friday. It is one of multiple museums and festivals participating in a post-pandemic push to re-establish past festivities. This year, the Baltimore Museum of Art will be celebrating its 34th anniversary, museum staff said. Artwork by Baltimore county Public Schools’ students will be on exhibit along with artwork from other students from other schools, according to museum staff. The museum will feature more than 260 pieces of artwork from 120 schools, which include drawings, sculptures, mixed...

9 DAYS AGO