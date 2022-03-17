ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: Police are looking for two people in the shootings of a Boston teacher and a student

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n7CIx_0eiDWRIL00
DA: Police are looking for two people in the shootings of a Boston teacher and a student

BOSTON — The Suffolk County District Attorney says police are looking for two people after a shooting outside of a Boston school.

The shooting happened Tuesday evening outside TechBoston Academy.

On Thursday morning, District Attorney Kevin Hayden visited the school. Later in the day, he spoke with reporters outside a courtroom at the superior court.

Hayden says the victims and those who witnessed the shooting were victims of community terror.

Hayden said police are looking for two people for the shootings and also discussed the shocking nature of the crime.

The Boston Teachers Union has identified Khelmon Bethel as the educator who was shot in the parking lot of TechBoston Academy on Tuesday evening.

[ UPDATE: Teacher who was shot outside TechBoston on Tuesday has been identified ]

Bethel, 31, and the 17-year-old student are both in stable condition and are expected to make a full recovery.

Both were in the parking lot of TechBoston Academy preparing for a school event, according to Boston police.

TechBoston Academy played a boys basketball game against Watertown Tuesday night though authorities would not confirm whether or not that was the event they had referenced.

“Obviously this is a very concerning and disturbing set of circumstances, schools are supposed to be a safe haven for our students and our teachers, not a place where they’re subjected to brazen and random acts of violence,” said Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long, with the Boston Police Department.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

18-year-old killed in Marblehead causeway crash

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — The Marblehead community is mourning the loss of 18-year-old James Galante, who was killed in a crash early Friday. Police say Galante’s car went off the causeway at about 3 a.m. When police and fire crews arrived on the scene, the car was found about halfway down the causeway, on the harbor side, with extensive damage.
MARBLEHEAD, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Boston Police#Boys Basketball#Public Safety#Techboston Academy#Jenyp#The Boston Teachers Union
Boston 25 News WFXT

Authorities: Virginia reporter among 2 killed in shooting

NORFOLK, Va. — (AP) — A Virginia newspaper reporter was one of two people killed during a shooting early Saturday outside a restaurant and bar, authorities said. Sierra Jenkins, 25, who covered education for The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk, died at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital after the shooting outside Chicho’s Pizza Backstage, according to officials.
NORFOLK, VA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Video shows cop kneeling on Wisconsin student's neck

KENOSHA, Wis. — (AP) — School officials in Kenosha, Wisconsin, released surveillance footage that shows an off-duty police officer putting his knee on a 12-year-old girl's neck to restrain her amid a lunchtime fight. The Kenosha Unified School District released redacted footage of the March 4 fight on...
KENOSHA, WI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
84K+
Followers
95K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy