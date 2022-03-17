DA: Police are looking for two people in the shootings of a Boston teacher and a student

BOSTON — The Suffolk County District Attorney says police are looking for two people after a shooting outside of a Boston school.

The shooting happened Tuesday evening outside TechBoston Academy.

On Thursday morning, District Attorney Kevin Hayden visited the school. Later in the day, he spoke with reporters outside a courtroom at the superior court.

Hayden says the victims and those who witnessed the shooting were victims of community terror.

Hayden said police are looking for two people for the shootings and also discussed the shocking nature of the crime.

The Boston Teachers Union has identified Khelmon Bethel as the educator who was shot in the parking lot of TechBoston Academy on Tuesday evening.

Bethel, 31, and the 17-year-old student are both in stable condition and are expected to make a full recovery.

Both were in the parking lot of TechBoston Academy preparing for a school event, according to Boston police.

TechBoston Academy played a boys basketball game against Watertown Tuesday night though authorities would not confirm whether or not that was the event they had referenced.

“Obviously this is a very concerning and disturbing set of circumstances, schools are supposed to be a safe haven for our students and our teachers, not a place where they’re subjected to brazen and random acts of violence,” said Superintendent-in-Chief Gregory Long, with the Boston Police Department.

