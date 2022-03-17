West Hollywood crime rate up 137% in 2022: sheriff

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KNX) — The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has reported a 137 percent increase in crime in West Hollywood from this time last year.

In Feb. 2022, nearly 240 “Part One” crimes were reported, compared with 105 such incidents in Feb. 2021. Part One crimes include aggravated assault, arson, burglary, human trafficking, murder, and rape.

Those numbers were delivered in a presentation to the city of West Hollywood’s Public Safety Commission. It was the highest monthly total of Part One crimes since the sheriff’s deaprtment began recording such statistics.

Comparatively, crime on the Westside of Los Angeles was up 123 percent; up 66 percent in downtown L.A.; and up 31% on the Eastside.

“We continue to conduct our saturation patrols, plain clothes operations and other types of operations with the LAPD and entertainment policing team,” said a sheriff’s department representative told West Hollywood commission members. The entertainment policing team focuses on patrols in areas with a high concentration of nightlife venues, including West Hollywood’s portions of the Sunset Strip and Santa Monica Boulevard.

West Hollywood officials have declined to comment on the sheriff’s department report until after a public safety update delivered at a city council meeting next Monday.

