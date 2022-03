Katie Holmes just wore a confusing outfit. But it's the type of confusing outfit we've definitely all fallen victim to this time of year because, well, it's all we can come up with when the weather won't make up its mind. One day it's sunny and in the high 60s, the next day it's snowing — or even worse, when the temperatures are in the low 30s in the morning and quickly rise to 60-plus degrees by mid-afternoon. How does one dress for that?

