ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Horrifying Spring Break Tale Involves Man Masturbating at Starbucks, Another Dropping Dead (VIDEO)

By Donny Meacham
97 Rock
97 Rock
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A woman is recalling her Miami vacation from hell, and her story is so wild it's almost unbelievable. After news went viral that a Florida man was busted for pleasuring himself in a Miami Beach Starbucks, Halley McGookin took to TikTok to explain what really happened. In the viral...

97rockonline.com

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Woman accused of torturing Instagram date on Facebook Live until he was barely breathing for $100k ransom

A 22-year-old woman has appeared in Manhattan’s criminal court on attempted murder charges after she allegedly kidnapped her Instagram date for 24 hours and demanded a $100,000 (£76,500) ransom from his family.A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told The Independent on Tuesday that Valerie Rosario was arrested last month after a man was “assaulted” at her address in the Bronx.Court documents seen by the New York Post say Ms Rosario, who appeared in court for her arraignment on Thursday, had met her victim on Instagram before they arranged to meet at her apartment on Marble Hill Avenue.Shortly after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Miami Beach, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Miami, FL
Crime & Safety
Complex

Florida Woman Charged With Murder After Being Accused of Stabbing Husband 140 Times

A South Florida woman is facing a first-degree murder charge after she allegedly stabbed her husband, who was physically disabled, more than 140 times. NBC News reports Joan Burke, 61, of Palm Springs, was arrested Sunday and charged with the death of her husband Melvin Weller, 62, whose body was found by Burke’s son on the couple’s kitchen floor on Feb. 11. Weller’s family told police that he lived with physical disability and had difficulty walking and with his grip strength.
FLORIDA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Man and Two Young Kids Die After Drowning in Florida Pool

A man and two young children, ages 2 and 5, have been pronounced dead after being found unresponsive and unconscious in a home pool in Hollywood, Florida, on Thursday. CPR was performed immediately by responding authorities. The trio—whose relation to one another remains unconfirmed—were transported to a local hospital where they were then pronounced dead. According to a neighbor, the family that lives in the home has five children, and one of the children had just recently left for college. “It’s horrible, and I’m shaken right now. We’re cordial, and here and there we say hi to them. We really keep to ourselves in this neighborhood until something like this happens, unfortunately,” the neighbor told WSVN. The circumstances surrounding the man and the children’s death remains under investigation.
HOLLYWOOD, FL
The Independent

Suspect in shootings of five homeless men in DC and NYC played music on phone after killing, prosecutors say

A man suspected of shooting at least five homeless men across Washington DC and New York City played music from his cellphone in the moments after one fatal attack, police say.Gerald Brevard III, 30, was arrested on Tuesday in the nation’s capital following a massive manhunt across both cities. Prosecutors said Mr Brevard was identified after a longtime friend recognised him from police-issued surveillance photos and contacted investigators. Mr Brevard is accused of stalking and shooting five homeless men - two fatally - as they slept on the streets of New York City and Washington over a 10-day period this...
HOMELESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spring Break#Tiktok
hotnewhiphop.com

YouTube Couple Face 7 Years Behind Bars After Filming Prank At Target: Report

Pranksters have been making full-blown careers on YouTube by just trying to make people laugh. It can often become a cluttered space as new hopefuls add their videos to the mix, including 25-year-old Johnson Larose and 24-year-old Charlotte Fischer. Known on YouTube and "Saucy and Honey," the Pennsylvania pair believed they pulled off a prank at a Target store but instead, the couple now faces prison time.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
New York Post

Creator of strange, sell-out Airbnbs shares secrets to success

Short-term rental “potatoes” and fire lookouts may sound more odd than popular, but this designer has built a growing empire of unique Airbnbs — and has now opened up about the tricks of her shoestring-budgeted trade. “I decided to build properties so cool that people would come...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Starbucks
musictimes.com

Baby Cino Predicted Death Months Before Being Shot Leaving Miami Jail

Baby Cino, an aspiring rapper, was shot and killed just hours after being released from a Miami prison. However, it appeared that he had already prophesied his demise. Last Wednesday, the rapper, whose actual name is Timothy Starks, was riding in his red Nissan when he was ambushed by a shooter in another automobile.
MIAMI, FL
Oxygen

Family Of Missing Woman Last Seen At Train Station Recall Her Chilling Phone Call

Relatives say a St. Louis woman who disappeared upon arriving at a Texas train station is being held against her will by an unknown man. Dana Holt, 30, was last seen when surveillance cameras captured her disembarking from an Amtrak train at Dallas’ Eddie Bernice Johnson Union Station, according to NBCDFW.com. Dallas police said they spotted Dana Holt arriving at the train station at around noon on March 1.
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Father slammed for giving stepchild a phone that only unlocks with his face: ‘He sounds controlling’

A man has been criticised for buying a phone that only unlocks with his face and then gifting it to his stepson.In the popular Reddit community, “Am I The A**hole,” a 35-year-old woman, u/AITA_Face_Lock79, revealed how she’s been with her husband for three years now and got “married months ago.”She also has a 16-year-old son, from her previous marriage, who “took his time” to get comfortable with his stepfather. However, the woman’s husband wasn’t so fond of that, as he claimed that the son was “not giving him a chance.”“My son took his time to get used to being around...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
97 Rock

Musician Protests Dentist by Shredding Guitar Outside Their Office

An aggrieved guitarist protests Western Dental by playing a loud guitar solo outside of one of the U.S. dentistry chain's locations in a recent video. Why is the musician so mad at Western Dental? In the clip, the guitarist holds a homemade sign that says "Western Dental Sucks" as he exhibits some blistering fretwork on an Ibanez JEM through a cranked-up amplifier in front of the dental office.
PROTESTS
97 Rock

97 Rock

Pasco WA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy