Public Health

COVID-19 and liver disease: where are we now?

By Francesco Paolo Russo
 4 days ago

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Patients with end-stage liver disease and COVID-19 are at a higher risk of hospitalization, ventilation and death than those without chronic liver disease. Whether the aetiology of liver disease also affects the natural history of COVID-19 in cirrhosis is debated. Effective and universal...

MedicalXpress

How the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine affects human liver cells

A new study from Lund University in Sweden on how the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine affects human liver cells under experimental conditions, has been viewed more than 800,000 times in just over a week. The results have been widely discussed across social media—but the results have in many cases been misinterpreted. Two of the authors, Associate Professor Yang de Marinis (YDM) and Professor Magnus Rasmussen (MR), share their views.
SCIENCE
Healthline

COVID-19 Will Likely Become a Seasonal Disease, CDC Director Says

COVID-19 is expected to become a seasonal illness like most respiratory viruses that strike in the winter months, according to the CDC’s Dr. Rochelle Walensky. Scientists are monitoring how prior infection and vaccination might impact future coronavirus infection and hospitalization rates. While stricter measures are less likely to return,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
EverydayHealth.com

Irregular Periods Tied to Increased Risk of Liver Disease

Long and irregular menstrual cycles aren’t just a problem when women are trying to conceive. Unpredictable periods may also signal an increased risk for a common type of liver disease, according to a recent study. While a typical menstrual cycle is 28 days long, each woman is different, and...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Nature.com

Aberrant protein networks in Alzheimer disease

Use of a proteomics approach has demonstrated that changes in protein expression association with Alzheimer disease are not always reflected in changes in RNA levels, highlighting the importance of directly studying proteomic changes to a full understanding of Alzheimer disease pathogenesis. Van Cauwenberghe, C., Van Broeckhoven, C. & Sleegers, K....
SCIENCE
marthastewart.com

New Research Says Sleeping with Even a Little Bit of Light May Increase Your Risk of Heart Disease and Diabetes

If you enjoy waking up to sunlight streaming through your curtains or find comfort in being able to see the glow of the stars and moon outside while you fall asleep, you may want to reconsider your sleep setup. A new study conducted by researchers from Northwestern University and published in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that even a small amount of light exposure while you sleep increases the risk of heart disease and diabetes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
technologynetworks.com

Liquid Fructose Intake Linked to Fatty Liver Disease

A high-fat diet is not enough to cause short-term fatty liver disease. However, if this diet is combined with the intake of beverages sweetened with liquid fructose, the accumulation of fats in the liver accelerates and hypertriglyceridemia —a cardiovascular risk factor— can appear. This is explained in a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Brain pathology of COVID-19

A large-scale study reveals infection-related structural changes in the brain — further research and long-term follow-up will be needed to determine their impact. Karen O’Leary is an Associate Research Analysis Editor with Nature Medicine. Studies suggest that SARS-CoV-2 infection may affect brain structure, particularly regions associated with the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene condemns Covid boosters by claiming polio vaccine is only one jab – but it actually takes four

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene inadvertently proved herself wrong on the House floor while complaining about Covid-19 vaccine boosters. Ms Greene took to the floor to attack the coronavirus vaccines, in particular the idea that boosters may be necessary for Americans to stay safe from the virus and its variants. "Now I don't know about you guys, but many of us were vaccinated as kids against polio, we had our MMR, and I have never seen the CDC coming out and saying 'oh you've got to get your second polio shot, you've got to get your third, you've got...
U.S. POLITICS
Nature.com

Eicosanoid signaling blockade protects middle-aged mice from severe COVID-19

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is especially severe in aged...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Two years into COVID-19, where do we go from here?

Precisely two years ago last week, then-Governor Andrew Cuomo declared a state of emergency in New York as it quickly became clear that the state had become the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic. Days later, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a global pandemic—with little knowledge about the long-term impacts we might face. Fast forward to today, and it's difficult to fathom just how far we've come: over 963,000 U.S. COVID deaths, 79 million confirmed cases, and hundreds of thousands of hospitalizations.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

Vital signs in pediatric oncology patients assessed by continuous recording with a wearable device, NCT04134429

Pediatric patients with cancer are at high risk for severe infections. Changes in vital signs, triggered by infections, may be detected earlier by continuous recording with a wearable device than with discrete measurements. This prospective, observational single-center feasibility study consecutively recruited pediatric patients undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. The WD EverionÂ® was used for 14 days in each of the 20 patients on study to continuously record vital signs. Nine different vital signs and health indicators derived from them, plus six quality scores. This resulted in 274 study days (6576"‰hours) with 85'854 measuring points, which are a total of 772'686 measurements of vital signs and health indicators, plus 515'124 quality scores. Additionally, non-WD data like side effects, acceptability of the WD and effort for investigators were collected. In this manuscript, we present the methods of acquisition and explanations to the complete data set, which have been made publically available on open access and which can be used to study feasibility of continuous multi-parameter recording of vital signs by a WD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Reconciliation between high yield and disease resistance

Wheat is one of the major staple crops around the world. However, wheat usually suffers from powdery mildew disease, which is one of top three diseases affecting wheat production and seriously threatens wheat yields and food security globally. Molecular breeding of new disease-resistant varieties is an effective and sustainable strategy to control plant disease. The disruption of susceptibility (S) genes (such as Triticum aestivum mildew resistance locus O (TaMLO)) usually confers robust and broad-spectrum disease resistance in crops. However, S genes have important physiological functions, so their mutations are typically accompanied by a variety of undesired pleiotropic effects on plant growth, development and crop yields, which greatly limit the application of S genes in plant disease resistance breeding. Therefore, there is a huge need around the world to develop wheat varieties with broad-spectrum powdery mildew resistance without notable growth penalties.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Pancreatic cancer: why the cell of origin matters

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. The cell of origin of pancreatic cancer has long been controversial. Historically, histological similarity suggested ductal cells, as reflected in the term 'ductal adenocarcinoma', as the cell of origin. This view has been questioned by elegant cell lineage-tracing experiments identifying acinar cells as the origin. Is this merely an academic question? Studies publishedÂ in the past few years by Flowers et al., NeuhÃ¶fer et al. and MÃ¼ller et al. draw a different conclusion:Â the cell of origin not only influences the molecular cancer subtype, but also predicts aggressiveness and survival.
CANCER
Nature.com

Iron deficiency anaemia associated with increased placenta praevia and placental abruption: a retrospective case-control study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. A few studies reported association between placenta praevia (PP) and placental abruption (PA) with maternal iron deficiency anaemia (IDA), which is not an established risk factor for these conditions. This retrospective case-control study was performed to determine the relationship between IDA with PP and PA.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Establishment and recall of SARS-CoV-2 spike epitope-specific CD4 T cell memory

Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection and vaccination elicit CD4+ T cell responses to the spike protein, including circulating follicular helper T (cTFH) cells that correlate with neutralizing antibodies. Using a novel HLA-DRB1*15:01/S751 tetramer to track spike-specific CD4+ T cells, we show that primary infection or vaccination induces robust S751-specific CXCR5âˆ’ and cTFH cell memory responses. Secondary exposure induced recall of CD4+ T cells with a transitory CXCR3+ phenotype, and drove expansion of cTFH cells transiently expressing ICOS, CD38 and PD-1. In both contexts, cells exhibited a restricted T cell antigen receptor repertoire, including a highly public clonotype and considerable clonotypic overlap between CXCR5âˆ’ and cTFH populations. Following a third vaccine dose, the rapid re-expansion of spike-specific CD4+ T cells contrasted with the comparatively delayed increase in antibody titers. Overall, we demonstrate that stable pools of cTFH and memory CD4+ T cells established by infection and/or vaccination are efficiently recalled upon antigen reexposure and may contribute to long-term protection against SARS-CoV-2.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Kansl1 haploinsufficiency impairs autophagosome-lysosome fusion and links autophagic dysfunction with Koolen-de Vries syndrome in mice

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28613-0, published online 17 February 2022. In this article, the funding from National Key Research and Development Project of China (2021YFA1300200) was omitted. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. These authors contributed equally: Ting Li, Dingyi Lu, Chengcheng Yao. Affiliations. State Key...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: The effect of 16S rRNA region choice on bacterial community metabarcoding results

Correction to: Scientific Data https://doi.org/10.1038/sdata.2019.7, published online 05 February 2019. After publication it was noticed that the sequence of the primer 16S_BV3r was given incorrectly in Table 2 as AGTGGCGGACGGGTGAGTAA. The correct sequence is CCGCGGCTGCTGGCAC and this has been amended in the new version of Table 2. Author information. Affiliations.
SCIENCE

