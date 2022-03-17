ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

From Saudi Arabia to Portland, get to know the courses hosting the LIV Golf Invitational Series in 2022

By Adam Woodard
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lq809_0eiDK2Pp00
Photo: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

After countless rumors and speculation, we’re one step closer to a golf league rivaling the PGA Tour.

Greg Norman, the CEO and commissioner of LIV Golf Investments, announced on Wednesday the plans for the LIV Golf Invitational Series, a eight-event circuit starting in June that boasts $255 million in prize money. The events will feature 48 players and 12 four-man teams. They will be 54 holes with no cuts and shotgun starts.

The series will begin at Centurion Golf Club in London and end at a yet-to-be-determined location with a lucrative Team Championship. Four of the events will be held in the United States, with the others in Thailand, Saudi Arabia and London.

Get to know more about the courses hosting LIV Golf Invitational Series events.

‘We’re ready to go and grow’: Greg Norman says invitations to play in Saudi Arabia-backed league will be sent soon

June 9-11: Centurion Club

Location: St. Albans, England.

Brief history: Centurion Club will host the second event of the Asian Tour’s 2022 International Series, which features a $2 million purse and is also partnered with LIV Golf. Centurion held the inaugural Aramco Team Series London event in 2021 and will do the same in 2022, June 16-18. Golf Saudi backs the Aramco Team Series which operates on the Ladies European Tour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VCE25_0eiDK2Pp00
GolfSixes at The Centurion Club on May 6, 2018 in St Albans, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

July 1-3: Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club

Location: North Plains, Oregon.

Brief history: The club opened in April of 1992 and has played host to numerous events over the years, most notably the U.S. Women’s Open in 1997 and 2003 as well as the 1996 U.S. Amateur—when Tiger Woods claimed an unprecedented third straight U.S. Amateur Championship—and the 2006 U.S. Women’s Amateur. Pumpkin Ridge has also hosted the LPGA’s Safeway Classic from 2009–2012 and has held the Korn Ferry Tour’s WinCo Foods Portland Open annually since 2014.

July 29-31: Trump National Golf Club Bedminster

Location: Bedminster, New Jersey.

Brief history: The club opened in 2004 and hosted the U.S. Women’s Open in 2017 and was scheduled to host the PGA Championship in 2022 until it was stripped of the major on January 10, 2021, days after a mob fatally stormed the U.S. Capitol.

“We find ourselves in a political situation not of our making,” Seth Waugh, the CEO of the PGA of America, told the Associated Press in a telephone interview at the time. “We’re fiduciaries for our members, for the game, for our mission and for our brand. And how do we best protect that? Our feeling was given the tragic events of Wednesday that we could no longer hold it at Bedminster. The damage could have been irreparable. The only real course of action was to leave.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FoTrf_0eiDK2Pp00
Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. (Photo: Seth Wenig/Associated Press)

Sept 2-4: The International

Location: Bolton, Massachusetts.

Brief history: The club has two courses, the Oaks and Pines, with the latter hosting the New England Open in 2002 and 2004. Escalante Golf, “a boutique owner and operator of numerous properties across the United States,” acquired The International out of bankruptcy in February 2021 according to the club’s site. Escalante also owns Pumpkin Ridge.

Sept 16-18: Rich Harvest Farms

Location: Sugar Grove, Illinois.

Brief history: Established in 1989, Rich Harvest Farms has hosted a handful of premier events, including the 2009 Solheim Cup and 2017 NCAA Men’s and Women’s Championships.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a3wnC_0eiDK2Pp00
Rich Harvest Farms had played host to multiple championship events. (Photo: Rich Harvest Farms)

Oct 7-9: Stonehill

Location: Bangkok, Thailand.

Brief history: According to Kyle Phillips Golf Course Design, Stonehill is still in the construction phase.

“In conjunction with a Kyle Phillips designed championship golf course, the private club sits on 340-acres in the Pathum Thani province, just north of central Bangkok,” reads Hart Howerton’s site. “Stonehill is envisioned as a ‘city club’ for executives and expats as well as a sought-out dining and social destination for members and the public.”

Oct 14-16: Royal Greens Golf Club

Location: King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia.

Brief history: Royal Greens Golf & Country Club has been in the news over the last few years as the host of the Saudi International since 2019 and Saudi Ladies International since 2020. The Public Investment Fund is the official sponsor of the Saudi International, and also funds LIV Golf Investments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L4rjq_0eiDK2Pp00
The 18th green at the 2020 Saudi International at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. (Photo: Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

Oct 28-30: Team Championship

Location: To be determined.

After the first seven events are played, the top three in the individual format will split $30 million. The final event, to be held Oct. 28-30 at a site yet to be determined, will be a team championship with $50 million in prize money.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
State
Illinois State
State
Oregon State
The Guardian

Rebel by Rahaf Mohammed review – escape from Saudi Arabia

In early 2019, an 18-year-old Saudi woman, Rahaf Mohammed, snuck out of her family hotel room in Kuwait and bought a plane ticket to Bangkok, beginning the most extraordinary journey of her young life. The welcome she received, however, met her deepest fears. With her father and brother in hot pursuit, and Thai airport authorities, working in collaboration with the Saudi embassy, all determined to send her back, Mohammed barricaded herself in an airport hotel room, took a deep breath and decided to tell her story to the world.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Golf Digest

An inside look at Augusta National's greens and their three unique styles

Witnessing Augusta National in person is wondrous for all the things that don’t readily come across on television. The hills are steeper, the holes broader. The turf is so firm and uniform, you pluck blades to test if it’s real. The black waters of 11, 15 and 16 mirror the pines and sky, masking the electromagnetic pull that hums beneath, and eyebrows raise at the impossibly static order of such a large swath of nature.
AUGUSTA, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Greg Norman, LIV Golf announce 8-event, $255M schedule

LIV Golf Investments on Wednesday formally announced the eight-event tournament schedule for the newly named LIV Golf Invitational Series, beginning in June. The series has previously been referred to as the Super Golf League. The Saudi-backed series will dole out $255 million in total purses. Greg Norman, the CEO of...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
Kyle Phillips
Person
Greg Norman
Wyoming News

2011: Saudi Arabia

The women of Saudi Arabia were not granted the right to vote until 2011, when King Abdullah issued a decree, ordering that women be allowed to stand as candidates and vote in municipal elections. Their first opportunity did not come until December 2015, almost a year after the king’s death in January. As of 2020, 20% of the parliamentary seats in Saudi Arabia were held by women. [Pictured: A Saudi woman arrives at a polling station to vote for the municipal elections on Dec. 12, 2015, in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.] You may also like: Political cartoons from the last 100 years
MIDDLE EAST
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Masters: Tiger Woods' history at Augusta National and current odds to win in 2022

Tiger Woods was missing from the 2021 Masters field due to injuries he suffered during a single-car crash in February 2021. His last appearance at Augusta National came during the 2020 version, which was played in November due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite carding a 10 on the par-3 12th during his final round, Woods finished with five birdies on his last six holes.
AUGUSTA, GA
SkySports

Saudi-backed golf Super League: Centurion Club in St Albans to stage first event in June

The Centurion Club in St Albans will host the first event of the lucrative and controversial Saudi-backed golf Super League in June. The league has announced its eight-tournament schedule, called the LIV Golf Invitational, which boasts a total prize fund of USD250million (£191m), and which will also stage events in the US, Bangkok and Jeddah.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Greg Norman in letter to players: Super league will launch; new event on horizon

Last week, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said the circuit was “moving on” and that the “distractions” had to end. It seems Greg Norman didn’t get the memo. In a letter sent Tuesday to some players, Norman, the CEO of LIV Golf, said a proposed super golf league is “launching” and added that LIV Golf plans to announce a new tournament Wednesday.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Course#The Pga Tour#Liv Golf Investments#Centurion Golf Club#Team Championship#Centurion Club#The Asian Tour#Saudi#The Ladies European Tour
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Greg Norman, Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf aiming for $500 million for global media rights, according to a report

We don’t yet know who will actually compete in the LIV Golf Invitational Series but we have learned the locations of the eight-event schedule for 2022. Now there’s word that the rival start-up is talking with media companies about locking in television and streaming rights. In a report by Front Office Sports, the circuit, headed up by Greg Norman, is hoping to land $500 million for its global media rights.
GOLF
SkySports

Ladies European Tour: Georgia Hall holds share of halfway lead at Aramco Saudi Ladies International

Georgia Hall carded her second successive round of 69 to retain a share of the lead heading into the weekend at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International. The former AIG Women's Open champion mixed four birdies with a lone bogey to set the clubhouse target at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club, only to be joined on six under by Czech golfer Kristyna Napoleaova.
GOLF
Seekingalpha.com

Perma-Pipe International gets $15.5M contracts in Saudi Arabia, Egypt

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) was recently awarded contracts totaling over $15.5M in Saudi Arabia and Egypt. Th projects will be executed in PPIH's facilities during Q1. The newly awarded projects are part of major infrastructure developments in King Salman Park, Security Forces Medical City – Riyadh, King Abdullah International Gardens, Saudi...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
Country
Saudi Arabia
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

87K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy