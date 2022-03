ELKO — Following the Elko baseball team’s first win of the season, the Indians have no time to celebrate — immediately going up against a good team. The Indians (1-5 overall) split their opening contests against 3A north foes — getting run-ruled 13-1 by North Valleys before bouncing back with a 17-0 domination of Hug — opening another series of crossover contests with a 3 p.m. Friday dance against Truckee, closing the trip with an 11 a.m. first pitch at South Tahoe.

ELKO, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO