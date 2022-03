Rochester police this morning are investigating a double homicide on State Street north of downtown. Police say four people were shot in all on the 400 block of State Street shortly before 2:00 a.m., with two men recovering at Strong Memorial Hospital. Of the two dead men, one was in his 20s and was pronounced dead on arrival at Strong. The other, a man in his 30s, also died of his injuries at the hospital. Police still have the area closed off and are investigating. State Street is closed between Brown Street and Lyell Avenue.

