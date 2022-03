This is our very own Dolly Dakota, she works for Townsquare Media here in Mandan. On a weekday afternoon, you can catch her friendly voice on Cool 98.7. The smile that you hear on the radio is a million times real. It's her way of letting Bismarck/Mandan know how much she loves making people happy, and she's good at it. Dolly has been a role model of strength and hope. Battling ovarian cancer since she was diagnosed back in April of 2018, you would never know it from her positive attitude, her face lights up when she talks about her pets and entertaining people on the radio, it's an amazing thing to see.

MANDAN, ND ・ 4 DAYS AGO