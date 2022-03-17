BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Warns Residents of Fraudulent Phone Calls with Scammers Claiming to be from Law Enforcement Agencies
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department is reminding residents to avoid becoming a victim when being contacted by a phone number that appeared to be originating from a legitimate law enforcement agency seeking money for various reasons. Anyone who receives such a call should contact the Boston Police Department immediately...bpdnews.com
