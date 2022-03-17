Strawn’s Walk-Off Lifts Beavers Over Riverhawks

Tenino's Mikey Vassar (6) tosses a pitch to a Toledo batter during a home game on March 16.

TENINO — On Saturday, it was Tenino baseball getting walked off by Rochester in the Beavers’ season opener. On Wednesday, the Beavers turned the table.

Following a Will Feltus walk, Cody Strawn knocked a base hit to left-center field as Feltus raced all the way home to score the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh to give the Beavers a 4-3, walk-off win over visiting Toledo.

“It feels a lot better winning,” Tenino manager Ryan Schlesser said.

It was a rewarding bounce-back win for a young Beavers squad that starts four freshmen and two sophomores.

On Wednesday, Tenino used a committee of pitchers to fend off a Riverhawks team that was coming off a jamboree with R.A. Long and Adna to start the season.

Tenino used five pitchers on the day, starting with freshman Jack Burkhardt, who notched two strikeouts in two innings. Mikey Vassar threw two innings of relief with no earned runs, Brody Noonan and Strawn each pitched an inning and Easton Snider tossed the bottom of the sixth.

Schlesser said it’s nice to have a handful of arms this season after having just three hurlers last year.

“That was one of our downfalls last year, not having enough arms,” Schlesser said. “We have five or six you can get it done for us now.”

Toledo plated two runs in the first and another in the fourth but were unable to get the go-ahead run it needed after Tenino scored three runs in the third.

Conor Gilreath led the Riverhawks’ offense with two hits, while Carson Gould and Aidan Umbriaco each notched a hit, with Gould driving in one run.

Kaven Winters pitched 2.1 innings for Toledo, striking out five, while Mason Miller recorded four Ks and Gavin Frewing finished with two Ks.

Toledo next hosts Onalaska at 3 p.m. on Thursday. Tenino travels to Goldendale to face the Timberwolves and then Zillah in back-to-back games.