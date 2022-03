"Keep Your Hands to Yourself" was the first single released by the Georgia Satellites. It caught a lot of unexpected air, soaring all of the way to No. 2 on the singles chart. As vocalist Dan Baird recalls now, they were unprepared for the "moon launch," as he terms it. "There's no handbook for that." Producer Jeff Glixman, known for helping to craft similar hit records for bands like Kansas, was behind the board for the band's self-titled debut. He called the singer and told him, "Put on your space suit, you're going places you ain't gone."

GEORGIA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO