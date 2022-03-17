ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Illinois Zoo Shares Video of Animals Chowing Down on Shamrocks

By Doc Holliday
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

We all have our ways of celebrating St. Patrick's Day. For an Illinois zoo, it's their animals eating everything green they can find including shamrocks. The Brookfield Zoo in Chicago strikes again. They've...

ABOUT

KICK AM 1530 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://kickam1530.com

