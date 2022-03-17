Illinois Zoo Shares Video of Animals Chowing Down on Shamrocks

A list of the most overweight and obese cities in America for 2022 came out and two of the top 50 spots belong to the two great cities in Missouri. According to WalletHub.com, two of the top 50 most obese cities in America in 2022 are St. Louis and Kansas City. The cities aren't exactly near the top of the list in fact St. Louis comes in at 49th on the list and Kansas City is not too far ahead at 44th place, and when you consider the amount of delicious food that comes out of those great American cities I would say that's not too bad (it's not great because obesity leads to so many other health issues, but I figured they would both be higher on the list).

MISSOURI STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO