Polk County, FL

4 Disney Employees Arrested In Human Trafficking Sting Operation

By Joshua Wilburn
Radar Online.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlorida law enforcement led a sting operation to crackdown on human trafficking, prostitution and child predation in the area around DisneyWorld — that lead to the arrest of 4 employees of the amusement park along with a retired judge. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd held a press conference...

radaronline.com

State
Illinois State
