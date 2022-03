If you want peace, prepare for war. All major countries (China, U.S., Germany, et al) are prioritizing their military spending. If you want peace, prepare for war. The Ukrainian/Russian conflict just heightened the world’s awareness of wisdom from the Roman general Vegetius. The following chart shows the global defense budget in the past and projections up to 2030. As you can see, the global defense budget has already been increasing faster than GDP and faster than inflation for many years is projected to further accelerate in the next 10 years.

