Commanders need to counter punch free agency

The Washington Commanders are losing the early offseason.

Free agency and salary cap cuts have not been kind to Washington. Offsetting an incoming veteran quarterback whose best years make Carson Wentz a fair passer is the loss of two guards to protect him, two key defensive line reserves and a special teams captain.

Of course, Commanders coach Ron Rivera prefers waiting for free agent prices to fall. In 2020, Washington found bargains in J.D. McKissic, Logan Thomas, Kendall Fuller, Jon Bostic and Ronald Darby. They were a big reason the team managed 7-9 and the default NFC East title. Too bad the 2021 class largely failed. Curtis Samuel missed nearly the entire season with injuries, Ryan Fitzpatrick didn't make it to the opening halftime, William Jackson III was a poor fit and Adam Humphries was underutilized for a 7-10 season. The only real hit was kick returner/receiver DeAndre Carter.

Free agency matters and Washington has mismanaged its cap trying to free room after Wentz gobbled $28 million of the $30 million free space. The team needed to cut guard Ereck Flowers' $10 million and defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis' $8 million deals because Washington needs $10 million in cap space just for the draft and in-season emergency replacements. Safety Landon Collins will make another pricey post-June 1 cut .

The Commanders lost guard Brandon Scherff after franchising its former No. 5 overall pick two straight years and reserve defensive lineman Tim Settle to free agency. And, Washington needed to release special teams captain Deshazor Everett after facing involuntary manslaughter charges involving a Dec. 23 fatal auto accident .

Now Washington has thinned its strongest position defensively hoping young linemen James Smith-Williams and Casey Toohill develop. It's a big gamble, especially after ends Chase Young and Montez Sweat missed significant time last season with injuries.

The offensive line was better than credited last season. Tackles Charles Leno and Sam Cosmi are solid and center Chase Roullier has become an old veteran. Then again, Cosmi and Roullier were both injured last season as injuries saw Washington play its fourth center , who arrived only days earlier. Guard Wes Schweitzer is decent and Washington is signing former Carolina/Jacksonville guard Andrew Norwell . Overall, Norwell and Schweitzer might be close to Scherff/Flowers and cheaper, too.

Of course, Washington can draft replacements, but those high picks are slated for a receiver, developmental quarterback, middle linebacker and safety. Do the Commanders now hope for a surprise in the latter rounds for offensive and defensive linemen?

Washington needs to significantly upgrade its talent even after two years of roster shuffling by Rivera. Maybe Wentz makes a difference, but he's just one person. Unless Washington makes smarter choices, it's still not ready for a postseason run.

Rick Snider has covered Washington sports since 1978. Follow him on Twitter: @Snide_Remarks .