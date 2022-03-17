Transcript: NASCAR, IMSA Major Announcement Press Conference

A name well-known throughout the NASCAR racing community, Bobby Dotter has a career in the sport dating back three decades ago. He is most known for his co-ownership of SS Greenlight Racing, which fields two cars in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. He currently fields cars in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for David Starr and Joe Graff Jr. Dotter recently formed an alliance with Stewart-Haas racing, which means he has racing stars Chase Briscoe and Cole Custer on his team. Dotter also spent 20 years as a driver in NASCAR’s lower-division racing leagues. He even won a Busch Series race in 1992 at New River Valley Speedway, which is now known as Motor Mike Speedway, in Dublin, Virginia.

MOTORSPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO