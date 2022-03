HOLLYWOOD—I will admit I had been a bit bored with the CBS soap “The Young and the Restless” in recent weeks, but things are getting very interesting. Why? A war is brewing at Newman Enterprises, but it’s NOT within the family, but an outsider attempting to take control of the company. Who is that person? It is none other than Ashland Locke. Victor always had suspicions about Ashland, but he has gathered the evidence to prove his case, but Ashland is not backing down.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 9 DAYS AGO