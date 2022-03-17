ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

The bat mitzvah turns 100. It marks more than a coming-of-age for Jewish girls

By Deena Prichep
WABE
WABE
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

For 12-year-old Nomi Kline Solmeson, preparing for her upcoming bat mitzvah is a family affair. Her grandfather, a rabbi, is helping her learn to chant the words from the Torah. Her aunt, also a religious leader, is working with her to translate the Hebrew and come up with her own interpretation...

www.wabe.org

Comments / 0

Related
WLNS

What is Purim?

The Jewish holiday of Purim begins at sundown on Wednesday and will conclude at sundown on Thursday. Not sure what the holiday is about? Here is an explanation.
RELIGION
Indianapolis Recorder

Spiritual Outlook: Finding favor through fasting

“For if you keep silent at this time, relief and deliverance will rise for the Jews from another place, but you and your father’s house will perish. And who knows whether you have not come to the kingdom for such a time as this? Then Esther told them to reply to Mordecai, ‘Go, gather all the Jews to be found in Susa, and hold a fast on my behalf, and do not eat or drink for three days, night or day. I and my young women will also fast as you do. Then I will go to the king, though it is against the law, and if I perish, I perish.’ On the third day Esther put on her royal robes and stood in the inner court of the king’s palace, in front of the king’s quarters. … And when the king saw Queen Esther standing in the court, she won favor in his sight, and he held out to Esther the golden scepter that was in his hand. Then Esther approached and touched the tip of the scepter.” -Esther 4:14-16; 5:1-2.
RELIGION
The Conversation U.S.

The first bat mitzvah was 100 years ago, and has been opening doors for Jewish women ever since

March 18, 2022, marks the 100th anniversary of the first bat mitzvah ceremony in the United States. Judith Kaplan, daughter of the influential rabbi Mordechai Kaplan, became the first woman to publicly celebrate the traditional Jewish coming-of-age ceremony. Becoming a bat mitzvah, or “daughter of the commandments,” signifies that a young woman has attained legal adulthood under Jewish law.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bat Mitzvah#Jewish History#Torah Reading#Second Wave Feminism#Rabbi#American#Hebrew Union College#Ottoman#Hungarian#Jews
Harvard Health

Fulfillment Through Knowledge And Art

Week 2 Response: Quran as Sacred sound and God’s Word as Sacred Design. In week 2 of the course, we read Michael Sells Approaching the Quran, in which he emphasizes how God revealed the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad, as the final word of God. “In seventh-century Arabia, a...
RELIGION
Alissa Rose

A 1500-Year-Old manuscript mentioned Jesus Christ wasn't crucified

Disclaimer: This article is only for informational and educational purposes. The Holy Scripture of Christianity, known as the Bible, was written over 2000 years ago and contained the whole story of Jesus Christ's life. There are many versions of the Bible in many languages, but almost all of them have the same story of Jesus Christ's life, except this manuscript, which mentions a completely different story of Jesus Christ's life.
Nashville News Hub

Pastor, who performed thousands of baptisms, used one wrong word for decades; now they are considered invalid and thus people need to be baptized again

According to reports, the priest has handed in his resignation after a church investigation found that he performed baptisms that were invalid for most of his over 20-year career. Officials said that the Vatican’s Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith in 2020 verified that when baptism is granted with the formula “We baptize …” it becomes invalid and thus people need to be baptized again.
RELIGION
LiveScience

What is the Ark of the Covenant?

The Ark of the Covenant is a chest that is supposed to have held tablets engraved with the Ten Commandments, engraved by God for Moses on Mount Sinai, according to the Tanakh (Hebrew Bible) and Christian Old Testament. According to the Hebrew Bible, the Ark was constructed by the Israelites...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
allthatsinteresting.com

What Did Jesus Look Like? Here’s What The Historical Evidence Actually Says

Though Jesus is often portrayed as a light-skinned man with long hair and a beard, the real face of the Son of God was probably very different. The Bible says very little about Jesus Christ’s physical traits. And for centuries after his death, likely due to concerns about idolatry, artists did not create depictions of the Son of God. So what did Jesus look like?
RELIGION
Vogue

The Real-Life Newport Mansions That Inspired The Gilded Age

“Why does everyone need to go to Newport now?” grumbles Christine Baranski’s grand dame character, Agnes Van Rhijn, in episode eight of The Gilded Age. While “everyone” is an overstatement (New York’s population at that point was around two million), in Rhijn’s elite circle, it very much felt that way: the 1880s were the decade when the Rhode Island hamlet became the summer spot for the era’s tycoons. Indeed, the HBO show spends the next 40-or-so minutes laying the groundwork for its inevitable rise – and while, yes, the show is very much a piece of historical fiction, much of showrunner Julian Fellowes’s plot actually does borrow from real-life events.
TV & VIDEOS
WABE

Théâtre du Rêve's new film 'Code Noir' shares the story of the first Black French general

You’ve probably heard of the novel “The Count of Monte Cristo,” but have you heard of the first Black French general who inspired it? General Alex Dumas was the son of an enslaved Black woman and a white Frenchman, born in Sainte-Domingue, now known as Haiti. He later became the first person of color in the French military to be appointed brigadier-general, divisional-general and general-in-chief of a French army. Dumas’ story is the subject of Théâtre du Rêve’s new film “Code Noir: the Adventures of the First Count of Monte Cristo.” Carolyn Cook, producing artistic director of Théâtre du Rêve, joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom and actor Thandi DeShazor, who plays General Dumas.
MOVIES
WABE

'Eleanor Roosevelt and Mary McLeod Bethune: An Unusual Friendship'

It’s Women’s History Month and author Dr. Camesha Whittaker is on a mission to teach Black history and universal differences. Her book “Eleanor Roosevelt and Mary McLeod Bethune: An Unusual Friendship” proposes civility as an essential core value and remedy for advancing better relationships as a means to realizing greater societal progress.
ATLANTA, GA
WABE

Matt Paxton's new book helps people declutter through stories and memories

When a 26-year-old Matt Paxton helped an elderly lady from church downsize her large house, he didn’t know it would be a transformative experience. But he decided that what he wanted to do with his life after that was help people simplify their lives by realizing the value of their memory. Paxton is the host of the popular Emmy-nominated PBS show “Legacy List,” and a thirteen-year veteran of “Hoarders” on A&E. The expert on home organization now has a new book, “Keep the Memories, Lose the Stuff.” Matt Paxton joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to share his insider knowledge of hoarding, decluttering, and the true meaning of stuff.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Parents Magazine

'Turning Red' Is the Universal Coming of Age Story My Kids and I Need

Growing up in Central New York in the 1980s, in one of only three Asian families in my school district, I never saw myself in the movies and novels I loved as a child. It didn't matter, though; I fell in love with the screen anyway. I didn't care if I was watching a film about a red-haired orphan during the Great Depression, or five boys from Oregon looking for treasure to save their families from foreclosure, or a lumpy brown extraterrestrial trying to find its way home. The stories I was exposed to through film and books allowed me to inhabit the lives of people outside of my small town, expanded my worldview, and shaped me into a person who is now, as a doctor, able to converse and empathize with both Silicon Valley millionaires and homeless people struggling with alcohol withdrawal.
OREGON STATE
American Songwriter

Behind the Song Lyrics: 110 Years of “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling”

Written by Chauncey Olcott and George Graff, Jr., with music composed by Ernest Ball, “When Irish Eyes Are Smiling” is a love letter to Ireland and its people. The song came out in a time when Irish immigrants already had a generation’s worth of settlement in the U.S., spiked by the Great Famine. Between 1820 and 1830, approximately 4.5 million Irish immigrated to America, and by 1860, the Irish accounted for nearly one third of the immigrants in America.
MUSIC
WABE

Former Atlanta educator tackles shyness and self-esteem in debut novel, 'Just Right Jillian'

“Grammy said I’d grow out of my shyness, but since she left, it’s only gotten worse.” Those are the thoughts conveyed by Jillian, the fifth-grader and title character of the new book “Just Right Jillian” by Nicole D. Collier. The Atlanta author describes her debut novel as a “love letter to shy children.” She joined “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes via Zoom to talk about middle school life and why she relates so much to her timid young protagonist.
ATLANTA, GA
WABE

WABE

Atlanta, GA
6K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Where ATL meets NPR

Comments / 0

Community Policy