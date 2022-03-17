The bat mitzvah turns 100. It marks more than a coming-of-age for Jewish girls

“For if you keep silent at this time, relief and deliverance will rise for the Jews from another place, but you and your father’s house will perish. And who knows whether you have not come to the kingdom for such a time as this? Then Esther told them to reply to Mordecai, ‘Go, gather all the Jews to be found in Susa, and hold a fast on my behalf, and do not eat or drink for three days, night or day. I and my young women will also fast as you do. Then I will go to the king, though it is against the law, and if I perish, I perish.’ On the third day Esther put on her royal robes and stood in the inner court of the king’s palace, in front of the king’s quarters. … And when the king saw Queen Esther standing in the court, she won favor in his sight, and he held out to Esther the golden scepter that was in his hand. Then Esther approached and touched the tip of the scepter.” -Esther 4:14-16; 5:1-2.

RELIGION ・ 16 DAYS AGO