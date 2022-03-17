ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

In pictures: St Patrick's Day parades return

By Long Reads
BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThousands have turned out to mark St Patrick's Day across the island of Ireland after...

www.bbc.co.uk

BBC

St Patrick's Day: America's most Irish towns celebrate

When you think about Irish-America, the first place that probably comes to mind is Boston. Or maybe, when St Patrick's Day approaches, you'd think of the parade in New York or the Chicago River being dyed green. However, there is a city and a town that both lay claim to...
CELEBRATIONS
The Albany Herald

No blarney: Five St. Patrick's Day facts

It's the day when everybody gets the Irish spirit. St. Patrick's Day has been observed as a religious holiday for more than a millennium. Here's some fun facts about everybody's favorite Irish holiday. * St. Patrick didn't drive the snakes out of Ireland. * The holiday is celebrated on the...
FESTIVAL
Kingsport Times-News

Happy Saint Patrick's Day! Did you know these stars were Irish and proud?

March 17 is the Feast of Saint Patrick, the foremost patron saint of Ireland who brought Christianity to the island. The holiday is celebrated not just only in Ireland but all over the world with Irish music, pints of Guinness and shamrock emblazoned clothes. Among the Irish stars celebrating will...
CELEBRATIONS
The Independent

St Patrick’s Day 2022: Five Guinness cocktails you can make at home

St Patrick’s Day honours the death of Saint Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland.The annual day of celebration originally marked the arrival of Christianity in Ireland, and was made an official religious holiday by the Catholic Church in the early 17th century.While traditional festivities saw communities gather at church services and family feasts, it has since become a notoriously boozy affair. With a 24-hour suspension of the Lenten restrictions on eating and alcohol consumption, as well as indulging in traditional Irish foods and wearing head-to-toe green, many celebrate Sunday 17 March by sipping on one of the country’s most...
FESTIVAL
International Business Times

Irish Tourism Begins Long Road To Recovery On St. Patrick's Day

Ireland celebrated St. Patrick's Day with packed parades through its towns and cities for the first time in three years on Thursday, celebrations its battered tourism sector hopes will begin a long road to recovery. The national holiday traditionally kicked off the tourism season before COVID-19 cut the number of...
LIFESTYLE
Smithonian

Meet St. Brigid, Ireland’s Only Woman Patron Saint

On March 17, the world celebrates the feast day of St. Patrick, a zealous, fifth-century British bishop who became famous for spreading Christianity in Ireland. Patrick is Ireland’s main patron saint. But as a medieval historian, I suggest that we also pause to remember another of Ireland’s patron saints:...
RELIGION
Morganton News Herald

St. Brigid, the compassionate, sensible female patron saint of Ireland, gets a lot less recognition than St. Patrick

St. Brigid of Kildare's shrine in Faughart, County Louth, Ireland. (Photo by RDImages/Epics/ Hulton Archive via Getty Images. On March 17, the world celebrates the feast day of St. Patrick, a zealous British bishop of the fifth century who became famous for spreading Christianity in Ireland. Patrick is Ireland’s main patron saint.
RELIGION
AOL Corp

Saint Patrick, the man behind St. Patrick's Day holiday, wasn't even Irish

Who was Saint Patrick and why do we celebrate him? Saint Patrick is the protecting and guiding saint of Ireland. Ironically, he was not Irish. Saint Patrick went from being sold into slavery to being credited to bringing Christianity to Ireland, according to Elizabeth Stack, executive director for the Irish American Heritage Museum in Albany, New York.
CELEBRATIONS
6abc

Patrick wore blue, not green: More myths, facts about St. Paddy's Day

America's favorite Irish holiday is Thursday, March 17. In America, St. Patrick's Day means green clothes, green beer -- and even green rivers. Yet according to experts, the real St. Patrick didn't even wear green. The earliest images of Ireland's patron saint show him wearing a dark blue, similar to...
FESTIVAL
Distractify

These St. Patrick's Day Drinking Games Are Sure to Light Your Party Up

A holiday like St. Patrick’s Day is celebrated for plenty of reasons. For some people, it’s a great time to honor your Irish roots and ancestry. It’s got its name thanks to Saint Patrick, the foremost patron saint of Ireland. He was a missionary and bishop in his land, and he’s considered one of the most important Irish figures in history.
MUSIC
TheConversationAU

Forget Patrick: March 17 is also St Gertrude's Day, commemorating the patron saint of cats

These days many celebrate St Patrick’s Day, even if they’re not Irish. Happily, the Catholic Church has a range of options for every day of its liturgical calendar so there’s an alternative celebration today for those who would forsake their Guinness, day drinking, and neon-green shamrocks. Gertrude of Nivelles, daughter of Pippin the Elder, power behind the Merovingian throne, was both Patrick’s near contemporary and his pioneering equal. Born around 628, she died on this day in 659 but in that short life had time to found a monastery and rule as its abbess. Her remarkable story provides as valuable...
FESTIVAL

