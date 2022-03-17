ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Report: Patrick Williams 'targeting return' to Bulls lineup next week

By Michael Mulford
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JWdqP_0eiCfIv800
Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bulls are expected to get reinforcements in the coming weeks as the playoffs rapidly approach.

First reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic, forward Patrick Williams is ‘targeting return’ to the floor for the Bulls next week. Williams was assigned to the Bulls’ G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls to continue ramping up for his return.

Williams only played in five games this season before requiring wrist surgery in October.

The return of Williams will help bolster the Bulls’ front line and defense as the absence of Williams and Lonzo Ball has hindered Chicago on the defensive end of the floor.

Stay tuned to Lonzo Wire for updates on Patrick Williams’ return.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Sports

Smart defends himself after injuring Steph, kicking Klay

The Warriors were not too happy with Celtics' Marcus Smart after Wednesday’s 110-88 loss. On the same sequence in the second quarter, Smart managed to both roll up on Steph Curry’s ankle while going for a loose ball along the sideline and commit a flagrant foul on Klay Thompson after kicking him on the fastbreak.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lonzo Ball
Distractify

‘RHOM’ Star Larsa Pippen Says Scottie Pippen Is Jealous of Her Current Dating Life

It looks like Scottie Pippen is having trouble letting go of Larsa Pippen and their 24-year marriage. The Real Housewives of Miami star and the NBA champion officially divorced in December of 2021. Although the divorce was finalized recently, their separation began when Larsa filed in 2018 and lasted for three years. The couple welcomed four children during their marriage: Scotty Jr., Justin, Sophia, and Preston.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

ESPN’s Joe Lunardi Calls Out College Basketball Head Coach

Despite taking a seven-game winning streak into the SEC title game, Texas A&M is a No. 1 seed in the NIT instead of a March Madness participant. Head coach Buzz Williams didn’t hold back when expressing his disappointment in the seclusion. After defeating Alcorn State in the NIT’s opening round, he issued a prepared statement blasting the selection committee’s decision.
COLLEGE SPORTS
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnson, Not Michael Jordan, Blocked Isiah Thomas From Making The 1992 Dream Team, Says John Salley

Isiah Thomas and Michael Jordan's dislike for one another is one of the most well-known feuds in the NBA. A lot of it had to do with the rough manner in which Isiah's Detroit Pistons played against MJ and his Chicago Bulls. This led to a bit of bad blood between the two and there have always been suggestions that Jordan kept IT off the 1992 Dream Team because of their beef.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bulls G League#The Windy City Bulls#Windy City G League
fadeawayworld.net

Allen Iverson Pays Massive Respect To Kobe Bryant By Saying He Should've Been Drafted Over Him In 1996: "If I Was The 76ers, I'd Pick Kobe"

The 1996 Draft class is arguably one of the greatest classes of all time. While many argue that the 1984 or 2003 Draft classes may be better, nothing can be taken away from the name value of this class. Headlined by Allen Iverson and Kobe Bryant, it also featured players like Stephon Marbury, Ray Allen, Antoine Walker, Steve Nash, Peja Stojakovic, among others.
NBA
The Spun

John Calipari Reacts To Louisville’s Rumored Hire

John Calipari is very happy about Louisville’s rumored hire for its men’s basketball head coach position. Louisville looks set to hire Kenny Payne, who’s currently an assistant with the New York Knicks. He was also an assistant under Calipari from 2014-2020 before going to New York. “Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Chicago Bulls
NewsBreak
NBA G League
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Steve Kerr Confronted Marcus Smart Over Stephen Curry’s Rolled Ankle

The Golden State Warriors suffered a massive injury setback during their game last night against the Boston Celtics. During the game, Marcus Smart was trying to battle for the ball against Stephen Curry. In a pretty scary moment, Smart's body landed on Curry's ankle while he was moving, which caused Curry to roll his ankle.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Paul Pierce snubs Kobe Bryant in top 5 NBA all-time players

Former NBA star Paul Pierce will forever be a hooper. Even in retirement, he makes sure he stays in the game. Just recently, he attended the jersey retirement ceremony of former Boston Celtics teammate Kevin Garnett. But sometimes, Pierce also makes himself relevant by spewing hot takes about various NBA...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Stephen A. Smith Says The Lakers Should Fire Frank Vogel: "He Has To Go As Head Coach Of This Franchise. We're Seeing A Level Of Inefficiency, A Level Of Ineptitude, A Lack Of Spirit."

The Los Angeles Lakers have been on a downward spiral for almost the entirety of the second half of this regular season. At various points in time, it's seemed like the problems with this team are fundamental and unlikely to change at least till the offseason. Their last 10 games have done nothing to change this perception, the Lakers are 2-8 in this stretch.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Reportedly Wanted DeMar DeRozan First, But Lakers Front Office Didn't Want To Offer Him A 3-Year Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers have been horrendous this season. Before the season started, there was a lot of excitement about what this Lakers' squad could do. The Lakers spent the offseason recruiting veteran players on team-friendly deals, expecting them to still contribute at a high level. But that has not happened. And it turns out, the Lakers could have had one of the best players this season.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

87K+
Followers
134K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy