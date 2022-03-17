ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, MA

Westfield State University Community Conversations series with President Linda Thompson -- BIPOC Artists: A conversation on advocacy and equity in the arts and culture.

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWESTFIELD, Mass.— In advance of the April 2022 Investiture of its 21st president, Dr. Linda Thompson, Westfield State University continues its Community Conversations series on topics of regional and national significance with noted national and community leaders. On Thursday, March 24, 4:30 – 6 p.m., the conversation will...

