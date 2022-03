Click here to read the full article. Two of singer-songwriter Terry Allen’s Eighties-era releases will be reissued by the indie label Paradise of Bachelors this May: 1980’s Smokin’ the Dummy and 1983’s Bloodlines. Both albums have both been long out of print, having last been reissued as a joint single album in 1997 by Sugar Hill Records, and are currently unavailable on streaming services. The cult West Texas country singer and mixed-media artist has been enjoying a re-emergence in the past several years as his back catalog has been slowly reissued by Paradise of Bachelors, exposing the singer-songwriter to younger audiences and...

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO