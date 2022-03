Are health care apps in your future? Sophisticated apps for chronic health problems like obesity, diabetes, heart disease or asthma are proving valuable, but awareness is lacking for many who could benefit. Read more Wine at mealtimes might lower your odds for type 2 diabetes. An occasional glass of wine with lunch or dinner may bring a benefit, but that wasn't true for other alcoholic drinks, researchers said. Read more Biden announces efforts to bolster Americans' mental health care. The president's new plan would pour hundreds of millions of dollars into suicide prevention, mental health services for youth and community clinics. Read more NFL to ease up on COVID protocols. According to a memo obtained by CBS News, effectively immediately, players will no longer be required to follow the rules implemented at the beginning of the pandemic. Read more

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO