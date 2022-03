Harvard will lift its mask mandate for most indoor spaces starting March 14, the school announced Monday. Strict mask requirements have been central to Harvard’s efforts to prevent the spread of Covid on its campus for the last two years. But on Monday, top University administrators signaled that the school will usher in a new phase of its approach to managing the pandemic later this month, with relaxed requirements in nearly all indoor spaces.

