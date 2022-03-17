ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

Alabama Senate, District 12 Forum to be Held Tonight

By Lee Evancho
Calhoun County Journal
Calhoun County Journal
 1 day ago
 1 day ago
Jacksonville, AL – The Calhoun County Journal and the City of Jacksonville will be hosting a live forum for the candidates running for Alabama Senate, District 12. The Candidates on the ballot for this race are Wendy Draper, Danny McCullars, Keith Kelley, and Wayne Willis and each candidate has been invited to participate. Danny McCullars is the only democrat running and Wayne Willis, Wendy Draper, and Keith Kelley are preparing for the primary race on May 24, 2022, to see who will be the republican candidate for District 12.

This is a forum and not a debate so there are no points awarded for candidate responses. The event will be moderated by the City of Jacksonville Public Information Officer, Ben Nunnally, who will be asking questions that were submitted by the voters in the district. Only the moderator will know the questions prior to asking them and none of the candidates have been provided any prior topics that may be discussed. Each candidate will have three minutes to answer the question and will be given a 30 second rebuttal if they are directly challenged by another candidate.

The forum will be held at the Jacksonville Public Safety Complex located at 911 Public Safety Dr. SW, in Jacksonville. It is open to the public, but seating will be limited due to social distancing requirements. The Calhoun County Journal will also provide a live stream of the forum through our official Facebook page [www.facebook.com/calhounjournal] beginning at 6:00 pm and the official forum starts at 6:30 pm.

Related
Calhoun County Journal

Senate 12 Candidate Forum to be Held in Jacksonville

This event will be held on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 6:30 pm. The event will be at the City of Jacksonville Public Safety Complex. The Calhoun County Journal has partnered with the City of Jacksonville to host candidate forums. The forums will allow the community to learn more about the candidates and what their individual stances on current issues are. The forums are open to all parties running and all candidates have been invited to participate. The first forum, Alabama State Senate, District 12, will be held on March 17, 2022, in the City of Jacksonville at the Public Safety Complex.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Shamrockin 5K Color Run & Walk in Anniston

This event will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022 starting at 9:00 am. It will be held at Anniston’s Zinn Park and is hosted by Main Street Anniston and The City of Anniston, Alabama. Join Main Street Anniston as we bring back the Shamrockin’ 5K Color Run & Walk. Hosted in Historic Downtown Anniston, participants will make their way through color stations as they progress through the race. Whether you walk or run, they promise you will have a blast. First 50 registrations receive an event t-shirt and swag bag. Main Street Anniston is a designated community through the Main Street Alabama network. We strive to revitalize Historic Downtown Anniston by enacting the Main Street 4-Point approach: design, organization, community, and economic vitality.
ANNISTON, AL
Calhoun County Journal

Calhoun County Journal

Anniston, AL
