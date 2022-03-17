Alabama Senate, District 12 Forum to be Held Tonight

Jacksonville, AL – The Calhoun County Journal and the City of Jacksonville will be hosting a live forum for the candidates running for Alabama Senate, District 12. The Candidates on the ballot for this race are Wendy Draper, Danny McCullars, Keith Kelley, and Wayne Willis and each candidate has been invited to participate. Danny McCullars is the only democrat running and Wayne Willis, Wendy Draper, and Keith Kelley are preparing for the primary race on May 24, 2022, to see who will be the republican candidate for District 12.

This is a forum and not a debate so there are no points awarded for candidate responses. The event will be moderated by the City of Jacksonville Public Information Officer, Ben Nunnally, who will be asking questions that were submitted by the voters in the district. Only the moderator will know the questions prior to asking them and none of the candidates have been provided any prior topics that may be discussed. Each candidate will have three minutes to answer the question and will be given a 30 second rebuttal if they are directly challenged by another candidate.

The forum will be held at the Jacksonville Public Safety Complex located at 911 Public Safety Dr. SW, in Jacksonville. It is open to the public, but seating will be limited due to social distancing requirements. The Calhoun County Journal will also provide a live stream of the forum through our official Facebook page [www.facebook.com/calhounjournal] beginning at 6:00 pm and the official forum starts at 6:30 pm.