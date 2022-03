Dr. Stone has released a special new promo to help honor the manga's big finale! Riichiro Inagaki and Boichi's original manga series came to an end with its newest chapter, and that capped off five years of publication in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. The series had started its final arc not too long ago as Senku and the newly expanded Kingdom of Science worked together with other minds around the world to fashion a spaceship that would safely get them to the moon. Now that all of that has been successful, the series has officially bid fans goodbye.

COMICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO