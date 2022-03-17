ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulloch County, GA

Leadership Southeast Georgia 2022 Program Continues In Bulloch County With Focus On Education And Agriculture

savannahceo.com
 4 days ago

Leadership Southeast Georgia, a professional development and leadership program throughout 10 coastal counties, continued its 2022 programming in Bulloch County on March 3-4. The 26 members of the Class of 2022, regional leaders from business, professional and civic organizations, participate in a five-month course of ongoing personal and professional growth to...

savannahceo.com

