Leadership Southeast Georgia 2022 Program Continues In Bulloch County With Focus On Education And Agriculture
Leadership Southeast Georgia, a professional development and leadership program throughout 10 coastal counties, continued its 2022 programming in Bulloch County on March 3-4. The 26 members of the Class of 2022, regional leaders from business, professional and civic organizations, participate in a five-month course of ongoing personal and professional growth to...savannahceo.com
Comments / 0