ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Shows

Ditch Cable And Record Your Favorite TV Shows With The Best Tablo Dual Lite DVR

By Alicia Bodine
Simplemost
Simplemost
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2d6C2W_0eiCbWAu00
Adobe

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

There’s nothing better than unwinding at the end of a long day with a good movie, a bowl of popcorn and an iced beverage. Unfortunately, cable packages and streaming service subscriptions continue to rise in cost, making it hard, if not impossible, to stick to your entertainment budget. There is a way, however, to cut the cord and ditch your cable box, while still having access to all of your favorite shows and movies.

Nuvvyo manufactures the Tablo Dual Lite line of digital video recorders that allow homeowners to watch live television with a minimal cash investment. These handy devices use an over-the-air (OTA) TV antenna — which you’ll have to buy and install separately — to connect and record all of the weekly programs you just can’t miss. Tablo DVRs ensure you never miss out on a news segment, sporting event or primetime hit.

You’ll find the Tablo Dual Lite DVRs have a host of attractive features. For example, you can connect them to any device in your home and even stream shows on your cell phone or tablet outside your house. There’s also the ability to view station schedules, skip commercials and rewind to watch your favorite scene one more time. Tablo Dual Lites are advertised as the only OTA DVRs with Wi-Fi.

Our sister site Don’t Waste Your Money has a team of experts that spends hundreds of hours analyzing, testing and researching products to help consumers make informed purchasing decisions. Here are their top picks for the Tablo Dual Lite.

Tablo Dual LITE TDNS2B-01-CN OTA Digital Video Recorder

This sleek and small Tablo Dual Lite (it weighs in at under half a pound and has an almost 5-inch-square size) is designed to connect to your router with an ethernet cable or Wi-Fi. It’s quick to set up, so you’ll be watching your most-loved shows within minutes. If you don’t want to miss a program that airs while you’re at work or school, you can use this two-tuner DVR to schedule and record the show for playback later (no subscription is required for basic features like these). Just a few of the networks you’ll pick up with this model including ABC, FOX, CBS, PBS, NBC and The CW.

Tablo Quad TQNS4B-01-CN Over-The-Air DVR

Space isn’t an issue with this Tablo Dual Lite, as it measures 4.84 by 7.87 by 2.01 inches and weighs just 16 ounces. It’s also a better choice for families, as it offers the ability to view or record as many as four stations at once. Of course, you’ll also get access to features like fast-forward, rewind and commercial skip. Since the device receives uncompressed signals, unlike cable, you’ll enjoy crisp and clear HDTV pictures every time for a more pleasurable viewing experience.

How to Use Your Tablo Dual Lite

There are two types of Tablo Dual Lite models on the market. One is designed for traditional viewing and connects using an HDMI port. This model is a cinch to set up with a remote control. The other is designed for use with all devices and is connected to your home’s wireless router. Users simply download the Tablo app to begin viewing or recording shows.

Whether you love comedy sitcoms, crime shows, drama, game shows or reality TV, the Tablo Dual Lite DVRs have you covered. In fact, the company reports that the DVR provides access to 94 of the top 100 shows on television. If you’re not sure about switching to OTA TV or need some advice on how to do it, find out more at thefreetvproject.org.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Netflix Suddenly Removing Major ABC Show

Netflix is removing a key ABC title from its collection. After streaming on Netflix throughout most of its existence, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is leaving the service. Per Netflix's official landing page for the series, the show's "last chance to watch" date is Feb. 28, meaning it will leave on March 1. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., which is based on the law enforcement agency created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby for Marvel Comics, seems to be a casualty of Disney reclaiming the streaming licenses for numerous properties, including several Marvel titles.
TV SERIES
CBS News

TV shows canceled or ended in 2022

It's official: The sixth season of the CBS legal drama "Bull" will be its last. Series star Michael Weatherly made the announcement on Twitter, and the finale is expected to air in May 2022. Here's a roundup of some of the biggest titles from ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, Netflix and...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tablo
Popculture

Canceled CBS Series Lands Premiere Date at New Network

All Rise, a CBS series that was previously canceled at the network, is coming back on a new channel and it has a tentative premiere date for the upcoming third season. According to Entertainment Tonight, All Rise Season 3 will land at the OWN network in June, with 20 all-new episodes. OWN will also re-air Seasons 1 and 2 of All Rise, ahead of the Season 3 debut. The first two seasons are currently streaming on Hulu and HBO Max, with Season 3 scheduled to become available on the streaming outlets at a later date following its broadcast debut.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Amazon Prime's Hit Series Nearly Topples Netflix's Ozark on Streaming Charts

2022 has already brought some buzzworthy shows into the television space, including a number of new projects inspired by beloved properties. Among them is Amazon Prime's new take on the Jack Reacher franchise, which debuted with the first season of Reacher in February of this year. The show soon became a runaway hit, breaking records for Amazon Prime and quickly being renewed for a second season. That performance is definitely being reflected in the most recent Nielsen numbers, with Reacher being the second most-popular streaming show from the week of January 31st and February 6th. The show was streamed for a total of 1.84 billion minutes, only being defeated by Netflix's Ozark's total of 2.37 billion minutes.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

7 must-watch shows coming to Netflix in March 2022

Netflix’s selection of TV shows and documentary just keeps getting better and better, and the upcoming selection for March might be one of their most exciting months yet! From an eerie Toni Collette drama to the second series of a very highly anticipated risqué period drama, here are our top choices for Netflix in March…
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Fan-Favorite Mark Wahlberg Movie Making Waves on Netflix 15 Years After Release

Action films from the last decade or two with a massive Hollywood star in the lead role have often found a second wave of success on Netflix. It usually doesn't even matter if the film in question was poorly received or failed to make a splash at the box office when it was released. Certain stars draw viewers on Netflix when their older movies are added to the service's lineup, and it looks like Mark Wahlberg is one of them.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cable Tv#Antenna Tv#Reality Tv#Live Tv#Cable Box#Ditch Cable And Record#Nuvvyo#Tablo Dual Lite
TVLine

The Neighborhood/Bob Hearts Abishola Crossover(s) Set at CBS — Get Details

Click here to read the full article. The Wheelers and the Butlers’ universes are about to collide. TVLine can exclusively reveal that CBS’ The Neighborhood is crossing over with fellow Monday-night comedy Bob Hearts Abishola on March 14. While details remain scarce, we can confirm that the crossover goes down on Bob Hearts Abishola (at 8:30/7:30c) and will feature Cedric the Entertainer and Tichina Arnold in character as Calvin and Tina. Additionally, TVLine can confirm a second crossover of sorts: Bob Hearts Abishola‘s Gina Yashere will return the favor when she appears in an upcoming episode of The Neighborhood — not...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

Best Fire TV Stick apps to stream TV and movies

Not that pay-TV and cable providers needed any more bad news, but a new industry report points to grim new findings for the industry. To wit: A staggering amount of video subscribers last year (a net of almost 4.7 million) canceled their pay TV packages. It’s probably a good bet that a large number of them became cord-cutters instead. That’s something made easier than ever these days thanks to not just smart TVs — but also to streaming gadgets, like the always popular Amazon Fire Stick.
CELL PHONES
SPY

Top 12 Sunday Amazon Deals: $30 Fire TV Stick, $6 Smart Plugs, $300 Off Toshiba 65-Inch Smart TV

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Even on the weekends, time is money. Or, at least, your precious weekend time is better spent on things you love and not wading through page after page of Amazon’s seemingly endless deals. No worries, because we here at SPY have done your shopping homework for you. In this post, we’re counting down the top Sunday Amazon deals, because who couldn’t use a little more retail therapy in their lives? Start with this 65-inch...
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Electronics
Deadline

‘Reacher’ Tops Nielsen Streaming Chart, Edging Netflix’s ‘Sweet Magnolias’ To Give Amazon Prime Video Its First Weekly Win

Click here to read the full article. Reacher collected 1.589 billion minutes of streaming to give Amazon Prime Video its first No. 1 finish in Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings for February 7 to 13. While it declined from 1.843 billion minutes the previous week, the action thriller series edged Netflix romantic drama Sweet Magnolias, which drew 1.556 billion minutes. Nielsen measures total viewing via TV screens on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Apple TV+ and Amazon Prime Video, releasing numbers after about a month’s delay. Male viewers accounted for 58% of the audience for Reacher, whose title character in the series adapted from Lee Child’s...
TV & VIDEOS
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies Leaving HBO Max (March 2022)

HBO Max may be the best streaming service for contemporary and classic blockbuster movies, but it's not immune from having stuff expire. Some great movies and TV shows are leaving HBO Max in March 2022. The titles departing from the streaming service on March 31 include classic movies and shows from many different decades. There's film noir from the 1940s, action from the 1980s, and sexy drama from a decade ago.
TV SHOWS
Decider.com

How to Skip or Get Rid of Ads on Hulu Entirely

One of the best parts of streaming is total control over your viewing experience. Gone are the days of scrolling through your cable guide and catching the final 30 minutes of a movie, only to start again from the beginning immediately after. Netflix, Hulu, Amazon, and company have blown customers’ viewing options wide open, but there’s unfortunately one cable mainstay that has continued into the streaming era: commercials.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Amazon lands rights to catalogue of 4,000 films and 17,000 TV episodes as MGM deal finalised

A catalogue of 4,000 films and 17,000 TV episodes could be arriving on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service in the near future.On Thursday (17 March), Amazon finalised its landmark $8.6bn (£6.6bn) acquisition of Metro Goldwyn-Meyer (MGM).According to a statement put out by Amazon: “The storied, nearly century-old studio – with more than 4,000 film titles, 17,000 TV episodes, 180 Academy Awards, and 100 Emmy Awards – will complement Prime Video and Amazon Studios’ work in delivering a diverse offering of entertainment choices to customers.”Two days previously, the EU’s antitrust regulator gave unconditional approval to the acquisition, stating that “MGM’s...
BUSINESS
digitalspy.com

Walking Dead star's new movie is now available to watch on Netflix

The Walking Dead star Steven Yeun's latest film is streaming on Netflix. The movie, The Humans, is a psychological drama where three generations of a Pennsylvania family reunite to celebrate Thanksgiving — but this won't be the happy gathering one might expect. An adaptation of the Tony Award-winning play...
MOVIES
Primetimer

Hulu with Live TV is adding an unlimited DVR for free

Hulu is copying one of YouTube TV's best features, allowing for an unlimited DVR that will save your shows for up to nine months for its Live TV service. Previously, Hulu with Live TV supported up to 50 hours of DVR storage but could upgrade to up to 200 hours of storage through add-ons that ranged in price from $10 per month to $15 per month.
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

Coming soon to Netflix: 7 new shows to look out for in 2022

It seems like Stranger Things, The Crown and Money Heist have been around since the beginning of time, but every one of those top-tier Netflix shows had to start somewhere. With that in mind, we thought we’d take a look forward to the pilot projects currently in development for the streaming service in 2022 – from the next Shonda Rhimes production (after Bridgerton and Inventing Anna) to a set of new high-octane espionage thrillers.
TV SERIES
Simplemost

Simplemost

13K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Make the most out of life.

 https://www.simplemost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy