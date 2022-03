As a life-long Charlotte-area resident, I remember when Time Warner Cable was the option for internet. Home internet options in Charlotte now are about the same as any city: One or two cable internet providers and one or two fiber internet providers. With Charlotte, that cable option is going to be Spectrum, which is still technically TWC, but has changed over to Spectrum since being acquired by Charter. For fiber service, AT&T will be your best bet, but you may find Google Fiber or Kinetic by Windstream available as well, depending on where you live in the Queen City.

