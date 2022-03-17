Ryan covers U2 for St. Patrick’s Day

You can’t go wrong with any treat from Gordon’s Milkshake Bar. But if you want to do St. Patrick’s Day right, you’re encouraged to try a shake that made Gordon’s Milkshake famous at Irish Fest. See how they made their Shamrock shake in the video...
When Pearl Jam’s lead vocalist, Eddie Vedder, learned of fellow musician Mark Lanegan’s death, he experienced the loss both emotionally and physically. On February 22, news of Lanegan’s death broke. The talented singer was known for his work in bands like Screaming Trees and Queen of the Stone Age. Lanegan was 57 years old. The cause of death is still unknown. However, reports noted that he dealt with both COVID-19 and kidney disease within the past year.
U.S. singer-songwriter Neil Diamond, the voice behind classic tunes like 'Sweet Caroline' and 'Cracklin´ Rosie', has sold his entire song catalogue to the publishing arm of Universal Music Group (UMG), following other hitmakers to cash in on their work. In a statement on Monday, UMG said the deal also...
Two decades ago, MTV hoisted Ozzy Osbourne and his family into the reality TV zeitgeist. On Saturday, Sharon, Kelly, and Jack Osbourne celebrated the 20th anniversary of the premiere of their family's eponymous hit show The Osbournes, which ran for four seasons until its finale in March 2005. Sharon, 69,...
Robert Plant has revealed the eight songs he'd take with him to a desert island. Appearing on The BBC's long-running interview series Desert Island Discs, the former Led Zeppelin man picked songs by Mario Lanza, Eddie Cochran, Howlin' Wolf and more, and finished with Your Long Journey, one of his own songs with Alison Krauss, from 2007's Raising Sand album.
Mark Lanegan, former frontman with Seattle legends Screaming Trees, QOTSA collaborator and celebrated solo artist, has died, aged 57. "Our beloved friend Mark Lanegan passed away this morning at his home in Killarney, Ireland," read a statement announcing his passing on Twitter. "A beloved singer, songwriter, author and musician he was 57 and is survived by his wife Shelley. No other information is available at this time. We ask Please respect the family privacy."
Even by its own standards, the MTV awards show in 1989 generated an unusual amount of controversy. Comedian Andrew Dice Clay is predictably banned for life by the network after reciting an expletive-filled series of Mother Goose rhymes; Neil Young's This Note's For You clip wins Video Of The Year award despite being previously banned by MTV itself; and backstage, Motley Crue's Vince Neil loiters with intent, eager to kick Izzy Stradlin's ass after an incident in which the Guns N' Roses' man had allegedly assaulted Neil's wife.
Eddie Vedder, as everyone knows, is the frontman for the legendary rock band Pearl Jam. He has a voice like melted gold run over cobblestones. Vedder, who recently released his new solo album, Earthling, is also one of the most outspoken singers in popular music. He’s taken the torn of others like U2’s Bono and continues to speak out about injustices. But it’s not just socio-political conversations that Vedder holds.
Rammstein is set to release their eighth album Zeit on April 29, and have released the title track and cover art photographed by Canadian rocker Bryan Adams. Produced by Olsen Involtini and recorded at La Fabrique Studios in St. Rémy de Provence, France, Zeit follows Rammstein’s 2019 album release, Untitled, and was in the works for two years by the band—consisting of vocalist Till Lindemann, guitarists Paul Landers and Richard Z. Kruspe, keyboardist Flake, bassist Oliver Riedel, and drummer Christoph Schneider.
Click here to read the full article. UPDATE 3/16: Father John Misty offers up a portrait of life in the hills outside Sofia, Bulgaria in his new video for “Goodbye Mr. Blue.” The short film was directed by Noel Paul, who previously helmed the singer’s “Hollywood Forever Cemetery Sings” visual.
Father John Misty bids farewell to a lover and a cat in his new song, “Goodbye Mr. Blue,” set to appear on his next album, Chloë and the Next 20th Century, out April 8.
“Goodbye Mr. Blue” is a shuffling ballad that pairs a rustling acoustic guitar with sweeping strings, some lithe...
Keith Richards confirmed that the Rolling Stones are working on some new tunes. During an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, the legendary guitarist noted he’d been doing some songwriting alongside Mick Jagger and drummer Steve Jordan, who toured with the band last year following the death of Charlie Watts.
Of all the songs on The Joshua Tree, “With or Without You” might be the oldest, with its origins dating back to the waning days of The Unforgettable Fire tour. U2 singer Bono was the prime mover behind the track, having come up with a chord structure that was recorded as a demo by the band in late 1985.
Rock Hall nominees Duran Duran appeared on Wednesday’s Late Late Show to deliver a celebratory rendition of “Tonight United” from their 2021 LP Future Past. The performance was a preview of sorts for the band’s upcoming U.S. tour with Nile Rodgers and Chic, which kicks off this August, including stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden and a three-night stand at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl.
