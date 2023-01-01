ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer games today: Next Premier League, LaLiga and Bundesliga matches

By Jason Burgos
 18 hours ago

Whether you call it soccer or football, the beautiful game is gaining popularity in the United States. Swipe down to see the soccer games today from the World Cup and across the most popular leagues, including the MLS, Premier League, LaLiga, Bundesliga, and more.

Don’t forget to bookmark this page and check back to see which of the biggest games across the top leagues are being broadcast on TV or across the web daily. These are the best soccer games today.

Premier League schedule: Jan. 1

There are no soccer games today in Liga MX. The season came to a close on Oct. 30 when Pachuca defeated Toluca to win the Liga MX cup in a sweep. The new season begins on January 6, 2023.

How to watch Liga MX?

You can find Liga MX games in the United States on TUDN, Univision, fubo TV, and DirecTV Stream.

How many games are in the Liga MX season?

Liga MX has 18 teams that play in two single-table tournaments during the season. The first set of games takes place between January and May, and then the second from July to December. Meaning Liga MX has two champions each year.

Who won the Liga MX championship last season?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nnEAf_0eiCODtg00
Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

To end the Liga MX schedule for 2022, CF Pachuca took home the championship with a two-game sweep of Toluca in the fall. It was the club’s seventh title and they are now tied with Pumas and Tigres all-time for Liga MX championships.

How does soccer work?

The purpose of soccer is to work with a team of players — usually 11 — to move a ball up the pitch, using your feet only, and past the line of the opposing team’s goal. Official games last 90 minutes with two 45-minute halves.

