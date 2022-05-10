Soccer games today: MLS, EPL, La Liga, Liga MX and more

Whether you call it soccer or football, the beautiful game is gaining popularity in the United States. Swipe down to see the latest soccer games today schedules from across the most popular leagues in the sport, including the MLS and Premier League schedules.

Premier League schedule: May 10

There is one soccer game today on the Premier League schedule at 3 PM EST when Aston Villa and Liverpool collide.

How to watch the Premier League?

You can find EPL games in the United States on the USA Network, Universo, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling Blue.

Who won the English Premier League last season?

When the 2021 season came to a close in May, Manchester City stood above the rest as the EPL champions last year. It was the club’s fifth league title.

How many games are in the English Premier League season?

Jun 30, 2018; Sochi, Russia; Portugal player Cristiano Ronaldo (7) controls the ball against Uruguay players Cristhian Stuani (11) and Matias Vecino (15) in the round of 16 during the FIFA World Cup 2018 at Fihst Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Leonel de Castro/Global Images/Sipa USA via USA TODAY Sports

From August to May, the 20 teams in the EPL play each other twice — once at home and away — in a double round-robin system. In total there are 38 game weeks in the Premier League season.

Who was the first soccer player?

The person that is believed to be the first official soccer player has led to some debate among the sport’s historians. However, the two possible options, for the sport first organized in England, are allegedly Englishman Robert Walker and Scotland’s Andrew Watson.

Champions League schedule: May 10

There are no soccer games today in the Champions League. Play will resume on May 28, when Liverpool hosts Real Madrid at 3 PM EST on CBS in the league’s title game.

How to watch the Champions League?

You can catch Champions League action in the United States on Paramount+.

Who won the Champion’s league title last season?

In the 29th edition of the UEFA champions league final, English clubs Manchester City and Chelsea battled for the right to be called the best soccer team in Europe. After 90 minutes of action, Chelsea was victorious with a final score of 1-0. It was Chelsea’s second UEFA title.

How many games are in the UEFA season?

Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

During the league season, which spans from August to May, 32 teams play in round-robin group games where they face the other clubs of their group twice each. Then they advance to the next round which begins the knockout or playoff phase.

Who invented soccer?

FIFA contends that truly organized soccer games began in England in 1863. However, there is evidence that kicking a ball around with an actual purpose dates back to a China military manual from the second and third centuries.

LaLiga schedule: May 10

There are three soccer games today on the LaLiga schedule. First, Real Betis welcomes Valencia to the pitch at 1 PM EST. At 2 PM EST, Granada CF battles Athletic Bilbao, then at 3:30 PM EST, Barcelona visits Celta Vigo.

How to watch LaLiga?

You can watch LaLiga games in the United States exclusively on ESPN+ .

Who won the LaLiga championship last season?

In January, Real Madrid — one of the most storied franchises in LaLiga history — won the 2021-2022 season title with a 4-0 win over Espanyol. It was the club’s 35th league championship.

How many games are in the LaLiga season?

During a season that stretches from August to May of the following year, the 20 teams in LaLiga play a schedule of 38 matches. Facing each team in the league at least once at home, and away.

Liga MX schedule: May 10

There are no soccer games today on the Mexican Liga schedule. Liga MX had action on Sunday, with Puebla defeating Mazatián FC in penalties 3-1 after a 2-2 score in regular time. Meanwhile, Guadalajara crushed Pumas UNAM 4-1.

How to watch Liga MX?

You can find Liga MX games in the United States on TUDN, Univision, fubo TV, and DirecTV Stream.

How many games are in the Liga MX season?

Liga MX has 18 teams that play in two single-table tournaments during the season. The first takes place between January and May, and then the second from July to December. Meaning Liga MX has two champions each year.

Who won the Liga MX championship last season?

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

At the end of a long and hard-fought season, the Liga MX champion for the 2021 season was Cruz Azul. It was the club’s ninth league championship and first since 1997. There was only one tournament in 2021.

How does soccer work?

The purpose of soccer is to work with a team of players — usually 11 — to move a ball up the pitch, using your feet only, and passed the line of the opposing team’s goal. Official games last 90 minutes with two 45-minute halves.

MLS schedule: May 10

There are no soccer games today on the MLS schedule. Action in Major League Soccer will resume on Saturday, May 14.

How to watch MLS?

The next set of games on the MLS schedule can be viewed on either ESPN+, TUDN, Univision, Fubo TV, and DirecTV Stream

Who won the MLS championship last season?

Following a tie at the end of regulation and overtime, New York City FC and the Portland Timbers went toe-to-toe in a penalty kick shootout in December. When all was said and done, NYC FC reigned supreme 4-2 in the shootout and became the 2021 MLS champions.

How many games are in the MLS season?

Credit: USA Today Network

In total, the 26 teams in MLS — 23 in the US and three based in Canada — play 34 games. With a set of 17 each at home and away. The regular season starts in April and ends in November.

How many players are on a soccer team?

Similar to American football, soccer has 22 players on the field at once, 11 for each side. The groups feature one goalie and the other 10 broken up in positions like defenders, midfielders, and forwards.

