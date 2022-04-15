Soccer games today: How to watch, best odds, and predictions

Whether you call it soccer or football, the beautiful game is gaining popularity in the United States. Swipe down to see the latest soccer games today schedules from across the most popular leagues in the sport, including the MLS and Premier League schedules.

Jump to: English Premier League – European Champions League – LaLiga – Liga MX – MLS

Don’t forget to bookmark this page and check back to see which of the biggest games across the top leagues are being broadcast on TV or across the web daily. These are the best soccer games today.

Premier League schedule: April 15

There are no soccer games today on the Premier League schedule. Play resumes on Saturday, April 16 with four matchups. Saturday’s slate will begin at 7:30 AM with Brighton & Hove Albion facing Tottenham. At 10 AM, Manchester United squares off against Norwich City.

Best Premier League Odds (April 16)

Tottenham Hotspur (-190), Draw (+330), Brighton (+550)

Manchester United (-450), Draw (+550), Norwich (+1200)

Watford (+190), Draw (+220), Brentford (+160)

Southampton (+310), Draw (+265), Arsenal (-110)

Best Premier League Predictions (April 16)

Tottenham Hotspur 2, Brighton & Hove Albion 1

Manchester United 3, Norwich City 0

Watford 1, Brentford 1

Arsenal 2, Southampton 1

How to watch the Premier League?

You can find EPL games in the United States on the USA Network, Universo, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling Blue.

Champions League schedule: April 15

There are no soccer games today on the UEFA Champions League schedule. Play will resume on April 26 when Manchester City faces Real Madrid at 3 PM EST and Liverpool faces Villarreal CF at 3 PM on April 27.

Best Champions League Odds (April 26)

Manchester City (-200), Draw (+333), Real Madrid (+525)

Liverpool (-400), Draw (+550), Villareal (+950)

Best Champions League Predictions (April 26)

Manchester City 2, Real Madrid 1

Liverpool 2, Villareal 0

How to watch the Champions League?

You can catch Champions League action in the United States on Paramount+.

LaLiga schedule: April 15

There is one soccer game today on the LaLiga schedule. Real Sociedad battles Real Betis at 3 PM EST on ESPN+. There are four soccer games on Sunday, including Elche vs Mallorca at 8 AM, Alavés vs Rayo Vellcano at 10:15 AM and Getafe vs Villareal at 3 PM.

Best LaLiga Odds (April 15 & 16)

Real Sociedad (+115) vs Real Betis (+245). Draw (+245)

Elche (+170) vs Mallorca (+190). Draw (+205)

Best LaLiga Predictions (April 15 & 16)

Real Sociedad 1-1 Real Betis

Elche 1-0 Mallorca

How to watch LaLiga?

You can watch LaLiga games in the United States exclusively on ESPN+ .

Liga MX schedule: April 15

There are three soccer games today on the Liga MX schedule. Necaxa battles Atletico San Luis at * PM, followed by FC Juarez vs CF Pachuca at 10 PM EST. Capping things off, Club Tijuana de Calienta vs CF America.

Best Liga MX Odds (April 15)

Necaxa (+115), Draw (+210), Atletico San Luis (+250)

FC Juarez (+425), Draw (+230), CF Pachuca (-135)

Club Tijuana de Calienta (+185), Draw (+210), CF America (+150)

Best Liga MX Predictions (April 15)

Necaxa 1, Atletico San Luis 0

CF Pachuca 2, FC Juarez 1

CF America 1, Club Tijuana de Caliente 1

How to watch Liga MX?

You can find Liga MX games in the United States on TUDN, Univision, fubo TV, and DirecTV Stream.

MLS schedule: April 15

There are no MLS soccer games today. The 2022 MLS schedule resumes play on Saturday, April 16. There will be 12 MLS games on Saturday, including meetings between CF Montreal vs Vancouver, Atlanta United vs FC Cincinnati and DC United vs Austin FC.

Best MLS Odds (April 16)

CF Montreal (-125), Draw (+240), Vancouver Whitecaps (+340)

Atlanta United (-185), Draw (+260), FC Cincinnati (+575)

New York Red Bulls (-135), Draw (+270), FC Dallas (+333)

DC United (-105), Draw (+250), Austin FC (+260)

Best MLS Predictions (April 16)

CF Montreal 2, Vancouver 1

San Jose Earthquakes 1, Nashville SC 1

Atlanta United 2, FC Cincinnati 1

Houston Dynamo 3, Portland Timbers 1

New York Red Bulls 3, FC Dallas 1

DC United 2, Austin FC 1

How to watch MLS?

The next set of games on the MLS schedule can be viewed on either ESPN+, TUDN, Univision, Fubo TV, and DirecTV Stream

