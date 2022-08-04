Soccer games today: EPL, MLS, LaLiga, Liga MX, and more

Whether you call it soccer or football, the beautiful game is gaining popularity in the United States. Swipe down to see the latest soccer games today schedules from across the most popular leagues, including the MLS and Premier League schedules.

Don’t forget to bookmark this page and check back to see which of the biggest games across the top leagues are being broadcast on TV or across the web daily. These are the best soccer games today.

Premier League schedule: August 4

There are no soccer games today in the Premier League. The EPL season kicks off tomorrow with a matchup at 3 PM ET between Crystal Palace and Arsenal. That is followed by a full slate of games on Saturday that includes a battle between Everton and Chelsea.

How to watch the Premier League?

You can find EPL games in the United States on the USA Network, Universo, fuboTV, DirecTV Stream, and Sling Blue.

Who won the English Premier League last season?

For a second straight season, Manchester City stood above all the rest in winning the EPL championship. They ended the season with a 3-2 win over Aston Villa. They have now won a half dozen EPL titles over the last 11 seasons.

How many games are in the English Premier League season?

From August to May, the 20 teams in the EPL play each other twice — once at home and away — in a double round-robin system. In total there are 38 game weeks in the Premier League season.

Who invented soccer?

FIFA contends that truly organized soccer games began in England in 1863. However, there is evidence that kicking a ball around with an actual purpose dates back to a China military manual from the second and third centuries.

MLS schedule: August 4

There are no soccer games today in Major League Soccer. The 2022 MLS schedule resumes on Thursday with a matchup between the Vancouver Whitecaps vs Houston Dynamo at 10:30 PM ET.

How to watch MLS?

The next set of games on the MLS schedule can be viewed on either ESPN+, TUDN, Univision, Fubo TV, and DirecTV Stream

Who won the MLS championship last season?

Following a tie at the end of regulation and overtime, New York City FC and the Portland Timbers went toe-to-toe in a penalty kick shootout in December. When all was said and done, NYC FC reigned supreme 4-2 in the shootout and became the 2021 MLS champions.

How many games are in the MLS season?

In total, the 26 teams in MLS — 23 in the US and three based in Canada — play 34 games. With a set of 17 each at home and away. The regular season starts in April and ends in November.

How many players are on a soccer team?

Similar to American football, soccer has 22 players on the field at once, 11 for each side. The groups feature one goalie and the other 10 broken up in positions like defenders, midfielders, and forwards.

Liga MX schedule: August 4

There are no soccer games today in Liga MX. THe 2022 Liga MX schedule resumes on Friday with Atlas FC squaring off against Queretaro FC, it all begins at 10 PM ET.

How to watch Liga MX?

You can find Liga MX games in the United States on TUDN, Univision, fubo TV, and DirecTV Stream.

How many games are in the Liga MX season?

Liga MX has 18 teams that play in two single-table tournaments during the season. The first set of games takes place between January and May, and then the second from July to December. Meaning Liga MX has two champions each year.

Who won the Liga MX championship last season?

At the end of a long and hard-fought season, the Liga MX champion for the 2021 season was Cruz Azul. It was the club’s ninth league championship and first since 1997. There was only one tournament in 2021.

How does soccer work?

The purpose of soccer is to work with a team of players — usually 11 — to move a ball up the pitch, using your feet only, and past the line of the opposing team’s goal. Official games last 90 minutes with two 45-minute halves.

Champions League schedule

There are no games today in the Champions League schedule. Qualification matchups are in full swing, but the new Champions League schedule starts on Aug. 25. Currently, Draft Kings has Man City as the favorite to win the 2022-2023 title followed by Liverpool and Paris St-Germain.

How to watch the Champions League?

You can catch Champions League action in the United States on Paramount+.

Who won the Champion’s league title last season?

In the 30th edition of the UEFA Champions League final, Real Madrid captured their 14th league title by beating Liverpool 1-0. They are the most dominant team in the history of the Champion’s League and have more than twice as many titles as the next best team.

How many games are in the UEFA season?

During the league season, which spans from August to May, 32 teams play in round-robin group games where they face the other clubs of their group twice each. Then they advance to the next round which begins the knockout or playoff phase.

Who was the first soccer player?

The person that is believed to be the first official soccer player has led to some debate among the sport’s historians. However, the two possible options, for the sport first organized in England, are allegedly Englishman Robert Walker and Scotland’s Andrew Watson.

LaLiga schedule

There are no soccer games today in LaLiga. The new LaLiga schedule begins on Aug. 12 when Osasuna plays Sevilla. That is then followed by three more games the next day, including a showdown between Barcelona and Vallecano.

How to watch LaLiga?

You can watch LaLiga games in the United States exclusively on ESPN+ .

Who won the LaLiga championship last season?

In May, Real Madrid — one of the most storied franchises in LaLiga history — won the 2021-2022 season title with a 4-0 win over Espanyol. It was the club’s 35th league championship.

How many games are in the LaLiga season?

During a season that stretches from August to May of the following year, the 20 teams in LaLiga play a schedule of 38 matches. Facing each team in the league at least once at home, and away.

