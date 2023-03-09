Soccer games today: Next Premier League, MLS, and Champions League matches

Whether you call it soccer or football, the beautiful game is gaining popularity in the United States. Swipe down to see the soccer games today from across the most popular leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, MLS, Bundesliga, Liga MX, LaLiga, and more.

There are two soccer games today in Mexican Liga BBVA MX. The Liga MX schedule resumes again on Friday with two matchups. Atletico San Luis battles Queretaro at 8:05 PM ET, and later on, Puebla takes on Guadalajara at 10:05 PM ET.

How to watch Liga MX?

You can find Liga MX games in the United States on TUDN, Univision, fubo TV, and DirecTV Stream.

How many games are in the Liga MX season?

Liga MX has 18 teams that play in two single-table tournaments during the season. The first set of games takes place between January and May, and then the second from July to December. Meaning Liga MX has two champions each year.

Who won the Liga MX championship last season?

To end the Liga MX schedule for 2022, CF Pachuca took home the championship with a two-game sweep of Toluca in the fall. It was the club’s seventh title and they are now tied with Pumas and Tigres all-time for Liga MX championships.

How does soccer work?

The purpose of soccer is to work with a team of players — usually 11 — to move a ball up the pitch, using your feet only, and past the line of the opposing team’s goal. Official games last 90 minutes with two 45-minute halves.

