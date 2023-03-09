Open in App
Sportsnaut

Soccer games today: Next Premier League, MLS, and Champions League matches

By Jason Burgos,

22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V1Igf_0eiCODtg00

Whether you call it soccer or football, the beautiful game is gaining popularity in the United States. Swipe down to see the soccer games today from across the most popular leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, MLS, Bundesliga, Liga MX, LaLiga, and more.

Don’t forget to bookmark this page and check back to see which of the biggest games across the top leagues are being broadcast on TV or across the web daily. These are the best soccer games today.

Also Read: How the Family-Friendly Streaming Service, Frndly TV, Competes in 2023

Premier League schedule: March 10

There are two soccer games today in Mexican Liga BBVA MX. The Liga MX schedule resumes again on Friday with two matchups. Atletico San Luis battles Queretaro at 8:05 PM ET, and later on, Puebla takes on Guadalajara at 10:05 PM ET.

How to watch Liga MX?

You can find Liga MX games in the United States on TUDN, Univision, fubo TV, and DirecTV Stream.

How many games are in the Liga MX season?

Liga MX has 18 teams that play in two single-table tournaments during the season. The first set of games takes place between January and May, and then the second from July to December. Meaning Liga MX has two champions each year.

Who won the Liga MX championship last season?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nnEAf_0eiCODtg00
Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports

To end the Liga MX schedule for 2022, CF Pachuca took home the championship with a two-game sweep of Toluca in the fall. It was the club’s seventh title and they are now tied with Pumas and Tigres all-time for Liga MX championships.

How does soccer work?

The purpose of soccer is to work with a team of players — usually 11 — to move a ball up the pitch, using your feet only, and past the line of the opposing team’s goal. Official games last 90 minutes with two 45-minute halves.

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Teenager Freezes in Shock When She Notices Father in Bleachers Has Travelled 15 Hours to Surprise Her for Her Birthday
Houston, TX1 day ago
Snubbed Duke signee ends Bronny James' prep career
Durham, NC2 days ago
NASCAR owner talks about the big possibility of increasing from 670 horsepower
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Kevin Durant could miss rest of regular season
Phoenix, AZ20 hours ago
New York Knicks head coach reportedly expected to be fired in December
New York City, NY1 day ago
Rory McIlroy calls out critical PGA Tour player who skipped meeting
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL2 days ago
Lamar Jackson’s shrinking free agent market has hints of collusion and Colin Kaepernick
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
Minnesota Vikings receive trade offer for Pro Bowler who is on the block
Minneapolis, MN15 hours ago
NFL insiders suggest Lamar Jackson would have a new contract in place, if he had an agent
Baltimore, MD1 day ago
New NASCAR Cup Series team looking to debut at Atlanta in 2023
Atlanta, GA18 hours ago
Atlanta United Announces Leagues Cup Group Stage Dates and Locations
Atlanta, GA14 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy