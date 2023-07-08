Open in App
Soccer games today: Next MLS matches and Champions League, EPL season results

By Jason Burgos,

11 hours ago

Whether you call it soccer or football, the beautiful game is gaining popularity in the United States. Swipe down to see the soccer games today from across the most popular leagues, including the Premier League, Champions League, MLS, Bundesliga, Liga MX, LaLiga, and more.

Don’t forget to bookmark this page and check back to see which of the biggest games across the top leagues are being broadcast on TV or across the web daily. These are the best soccer games today.

MLS schedule: July 8

There are no soccer games today in the German Bundesliga. With the 2022 season officially coming to a close, the 2023 season will begin in August.

How to watch Bundesliga?

In the United States, Bundesliga action can be found exclusively on the ESPN+ streaming service.

Who won the Bundesliga title last season?

In May, Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich was able to secure the club’s 32nd title in league history by winning the championship on the final day of the season after Dortmund fell out of first place with a loss to Mainz.

How many games are in the Bundesliga season?

Like many other European leagues, the Bundesliga regular season sees each team play every other side in the league twice. With 18 teams in the league, teams play 34 games during each season.

What does Bundesliga mean in German?

On a basic level, Bundesliga in German means Federal League. However, the translation from German to English isn’t used so strictly in the country, and more likely would probably be German League, since it is the top soccer body in the country.

