Agriculture

Breed dependent regulatory mechanisms of beneficial and non-beneficial fatty acid profiles in subcutaneous adipose tissue in cattle with divergent feed efficiency

By Mi Zhou
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe current study aimed to determine whether breed and feed efficiency affect the molecular mechanisms regulating beneficial and non-beneficial fatty acid profiles in subcutaneous adipose tissue of beef steers. Fatty acid profiling and RNA-Seq based transcriptome analysis were performed on subcutaneous adipose tissues collected from beef steers with three divergent breeds...

Brown adipose tissues mediate the metabolism of branched chain amino acids during the transitioning from hyperthyroidism to euthyroidism (TRIBUTE)

Both hyperthyroidism and elevated plasma branched chain amino acids (BCAA) are associated with insulin resistance. BCAA utilization and clearance relative to thyroid status changes remains unclear. We investigate amino acids changes, specifically BCAA, during the transition from hyperthyroidism to euthyroidism, and the impact of active brown adipose tissue (BAT) on the metabolic effects of BCAA. Newly diagnosed Graves' disease participants were recruited. Hyperthyroidism was treated via a titration dosing regimen of thionamide anti-thyroid drug to establish euthyroidism over 12"“24Â weeks. All underwent energy expenditure (EE) measurement within a chamber calorimeter, 18F-fluorodeoxyglucose (18F-FDG) positron-emission tomography/magnetic resonance (PET/MR) imaging and plasma amino acids measurement during hyperthyroidism and euthyroidism. PET BAT maximum standardized uptake value (SUVmax), SUVmean and MR supraclavicular fat fraction (FF) quantified BAT activity. Twenty-two patients completed the study. Plasma BCAA level was significantly reduced in BAT-positive but not in BAT-negative patients during the transition from hyperthyroidism to euthyroidism. Plasma valine but not leucine and isoleucine correlated positively with insulin and HOMA-IR in hyperthyroidism. Plasma valine, leucine and isoleucine correlated with insulin and HOMA-IR in euthyroidism. Plasma valine correlated with insulin and HOMA-IR in BAT-negative but not in BAT-positive participants in both hyperthyroid and euthyroid state. However, the change (i.e. decrease) in plasma valine concentration from hyperthyroid to euthyroid state was affected by BAT-status. BAT utilizes and promotes BCAA plasma clearance from hyperthyroid to euthyroid state. Active BAT can potentially reduce circulating BCAA and may help to ameliorate insulin resistance and improve metabolic health.
SCIENCE
Bill Gates demands 'EVERY' country in the world to take the 'Aussie response' to pandemics as he becomes the focus of Covid conspiracy theories

Australia's response to the Covid-19 pandemic has been hailed as 'gold standard' by Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. The US billionaire who has dedicated billions of dollars to vaccine research, has been warning for months of a new pandemic looming on the horizon. He warned the annual Munich Security Conference last...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Author Correction: Mechanical performance of sustainable high strength ductile fiber reinforced concrete (HSDFRC) with wooden ash

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08134-y, published online 12 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 5, which was incorrectly given as 'K.A.CARE Energy Research & Innovation Center, King Fahd University of Petroleum and Mineral, Dhahran, Saudi Arabia'. The correct affiliation is listed below. K.A.CARE...
INDUSTRY
#Feeder Cattle#Fatty Acids#Beef Cattle#Rna Seq#Ang#Charolais#Kinsella Composite#Rfi#Kc#C18#Pufa Sfa
Combinatorial influence of environmental temperature, obesity and cholesterol on SARS-CoV-2 infectivity

The continuing evolution of SARS-CoV-2 variants not only causes a long-term global health concerns but also encounters the vaccine/drug effectiveness. The degree of virus infectivity and its clinical outcomes often depend on various biological parameters (e.g., age, genetic factors, diabetes, obesity and other ailments) of an individual along with multiple environmental factors (e.g., air temperature, humidity, seasons). Thus, despite the extensive search forÂ and use of several vaccine/drug candidates, the combinative influence of these various extrinsic and intrinsic risk factors involved in the SARS-CoV-2 virus infectivity has yet to be explored. Previous studies have reported that environment temperature is negatively associated with virus infectivity for SARS-CoV-2. This study elaborates on our previous findings, investigating the link between environmental temperature and other metabolic parameters, such as average total cholesterol and obesity, with the increase in COVID-19 cases. Statistical analysis conducted on a per country basis not only supports the existence of a significant negative correlation between environmental temperature and SARS-CoV-2 infections but also found a strong positive correlation between COVID-19 cases and these metabolic parameters. In addition, a multiphase growth curve model (GCM) was built to predict the contribution of these covariates in SARS-CoV-2 infectivity. These findings, for first time, support the idea that there might be a combinatorial impact of environmental temperature, average total cholesterol, and obesity in the inflation of the SARS-CoV-2 infectivity.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Integration of experimental data and use of automated fitting methods in developing protein force fields

The development of accurate protein force fields has been the cornerstone of molecular simulations for the past 50 years. During this period, many lessons have been learned regarding the use of experimental target data and parameter fitting procedures. Here, we review recent advances in protein force field development. We discuss the recent emergence of polarizable force fields and the role of electronic polarization and areas in which additive force fields fall short. The use of automated fitting methods and the inclusion of additional experimental solution data during parametrization is discussed as a means to highlight possible routes to improve the accuracy of force fields even further.
SCIENCE
Maintenance capecitabine is beneficial in NPC

Nature Reviews Clinical Oncology (2022)Cite this article. Capecitabine is often included in first-line induction chemotherapy regimens for metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma (NPC). Now, data from an open-label, single-centre phase III trial performed in China demonstrate that prolonged use of capecitabine as a maintenance therapy improves patient outcomes in this setting.
CANCER
Experimental and theoretical study on the corrosion inhibition of mild steel by nonanedioic acid derivative in hydrochloric acid solution

The corrosion performance of mild steel (MS) in 1M HCl solution was examined by weight loss (WL), potentiodynamic polarization (PDP), electrochemical impedance spectroscopy (EIS), electrochemical frequency modulation (EFM), and open circuit potential (OCP) measurements in the absence and presence of nonanedihydrazide. PDP measurements indicated that nonanedihydrazide acts as a mixed inhibitor due to its adsorption on the MS surface, exhibiting an inhibition efficiency of more than 97%. The surface morphology investigation of the protective layer on the MS surface confirmed that adsorption of nonanedihydrazide molecules occurred via chemical adsorption following Langmuir's isotherm model. The effect of temperature on the corrosion performance in the presence of nonanedihydrazide was investigated in the range of 303"“333Â K, showing that the inhibition efficiency increased with an increase in the inhibitor concentration and decreased with an increase in temperature. A new green corrosion inhibitor was synthesised and theoretical computations were conducted to completely understand the inhibition mechanism. Nonanedihydrazide molecules were investigated by DFT (density functional theory) using the B3LYP functional to evaluate the relationship of corrosion inhibition performance and the molecular structure. The computed theoretical parameters presented significant support for understanding the inhibitive mechanism revealed by the inhibitory molecules and are in good agreement with WL, PDP, EIS, (EFM), and OCP results.
CHEMISTRY
Iron deficiency anaemia associated with increased placenta praevia and placental abruption: a retrospective case-control study

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. A few studies reported association between placenta praevia (PP) and placental abruption (PA) with maternal iron deficiency anaemia (IDA), which is not an established risk factor for these conditions. This retrospective case-control study was performed to determine the relationship between IDA with PP and PA.
SCIENCE
Author Correction: Ionizing radiation modulates human macrophages towards a pro-inflammatory phenotype preserving their pro-invasive and pro-angiogenic capacities

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep18765, published online 06 January 2016. This Article contains an error in the description of the data presented in FigureÂ 2. Each blot demonstrating a protein of interest, or of its phosphorylated form, is matched with the expression of Î²-actin, used as loading control. The...
SCIENCE
Publisher Correction: Discovery of a genetic module essential for assigning left"“right asymmetry in humans and ancestral vertebrates

In the version of this article initially published, CIROP was defined as ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptide instead of ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptidase. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Yan Ling Chong. Present address: Department of Pathology, National University Hospital, Singapore,...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Dynamic alterations in the lung microbiota in a rat model of lipopolysaccharide-induced acute lung injury

The lung microbiota have been found to be substantially altered in numerous pulmonary disorders, and crosstalk between the host pathophysiology and lung microbiota plays critical roles in the regulation of disease states. The aim of this study was to investigate dynamic changes in the lung microbiota during different stages of acute lung injury and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ALI/ARDS). Rats receiving an intraperitoneal administration of lipopolysaccharide (LPS) were sacrificed at 12 and 48Â h after injection, and the hematological parameters, serum cytokine levels, and histological characteristics of the lung tissue and lung microbiota were assessed. After LPS injection, along with fluctuations of systemic cytokine levels and the onset and regression of pulmonary edema, the diversity, components, and functionalities of the pulmonary microbiota underwent significant dynamic changes. The volatility of the Î±-diversity indices narrowed after LPS injection, and the indices significantly decreased 48Â h later. The abundance of 18 genera and functionality of adenosine triphosphate"“binding cassette (ABC) transporters, pentose phosphate, and bacterial chemotaxis pathways were found to significantly differ between specified time points. Several significant correlations between the components and functionalities of the lung microbiota and indicative symptoms of ALI/ARDS were also observed. Brevibacterium was correlated with cytokines tumor necrosis factor (TNF)-Î±, interleukin (IL)-10, and IL-6 and with hematological percentage of neutrophils (NEU%); Wnt, Notch, and chronic myeloid leukemia signaling pathways were correlated with IL-1Î²; mitogen-activated protein kinase (MAPK) signaling pathway"“yeast was correlated with IL-10; and the pathways of ascorbate and aldarate metabolism and basal transcription factors were correlated with platelet-related indicators. The correlations between the lung microbiota and indicative symptoms of ALI/ARDS identified in this study support further investigation into the underlying mechanism of host"“microbiota interactions during lung injury and repair.
SCIENCE
Author Correction: Global influence of mantle temperature and plate thickness on intraplate volcanism

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-22323-9, published online 6 April 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Equation 8. Concentration of each REE within an instantaneous melt, cl, and concentration within the residue, cs, and incorrectly read: cl"‰="‰cs(1"‰âˆ’"‰X)/(\(\bar{D}\)"‰âˆ’"‰\(\bar{P}\)X).
EARTH SCIENCE
Knowledge, attitudes and preferences regarding reproductive genetic carrier screening among reproductive-aged men and women in Flanders (Belgium)

European Journal of Human Genetics (2022)Cite this article. Through carrier screening couples at-risk of conceiving a child with an autosomal recessive or X-linked condition can be identified prior to conception. The aim of this study was to assess knowledge, attitudes and preferences regarding reproductive genetic carrier screening (RGCS) among reproductive-aged men and women in Flanders (Belgium). Women and men of reproductive age visiting their pharmacist were invited to answer a self-administered questionnaire. Prior to filling in the questionnaire, participants were asked to read an information leaflet explaining some key concepts about RGCS. Our sample included 387 individuals of reproductive age, of which 68.5% were female and 31.5% were male. Most of the participants were below 34 years old (72.9%), didn't have children (68.6%) and were currently in a relationship (69.1%). Offering RGCS to couples that want to have children was found acceptable by 86% of participants. However, fewer participants would consider RGCS for themselves in the future (61%). We observed a positive correlation between attitude score/knowledge score and the intention to have RGCS. Half of the participants (50.9%) preferred the disclosure of individual test results. Most of participants indicated that RGCS should be offered through the gynecologist (81.1%), followed by the GP (71.5%) and the Centre for Human Genetics (64.8%). About 68.9% of participants were willing to pay out-of-pocket for an RGCS test. We recommend that RGCS should ideally be implemented through a tailored implementation strategy whereby individual needs and preferences can be taken into account.
WORLD
Author Correction: Integrated genomics point to immune vulnerabilities in pleural mesothelioma

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98414-w, published online 27 September 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error. In the Results section, under subheading 'High level of VISTA is frequent in epithelioid mesothelioma and its expression level correlates with Hedgehog and immune pathway components',. "Ki67 correlated with copy number...
SCIENCE
Health app policy: international comparison of nine countries' approaches

An abundant and growing supply of digital health applications (apps) exists in the commercial tech-sector, which can be bewildering for clinicians, patients, and payers. A growing challenge for the health care system is therefore to facilitate the identification of safe and effective apps for health care practitioners and patients to generate the most health benefit as well as guide payer coverage decisions. Nearly all developed countries are attempting to define policy frameworks to improve decision-making, patient care, and health outcomes in this context. This study compares the national policy approaches currently in development/use for health apps in nine countries. We used secondary data, combined with a detailed review of policy and regulatory documents, and interviews with key individuals and experts in the field of digital health policy to collect data about implemented and planned policies and initiatives. We found that most approaches aim for centralized pipelines for health app approvals, although some countries are adding decentralized elements. While the countries studied are taking diverse paths, there is nevertheless broad, international convergence in terms of requirements in the areas of transparency, health content, interoperability, and privacy and security. The sheer number of apps on the market in most countries represents a challenge for clinicians and patients. Our analyses of the relevant policies identified challenges in areas such as reimbursement, safety, and privacy and suggest that more regulatory work is needed in the areas of operationalization, implementation and international transferability of approvals. Cross-national efforts are needed around regulation and for countries to realize the benefits of these technologies.
CELL PHONES
Hindi translation and reliability testing of the international spinal cord injury quality of life basic data set version 1.0

Methodological study design: translation and test-retest reliability testing. To translate International Spinal Cord Injury Quality of Life Basic Data Set (ISCIQoLBDS) Version 1.0 into Hindi language and conduct reliability testing of Hindi ISCIQoLBDS (hISCIQoLBDS). Setting. The study was conducted at Indian Spinal Injuries Centre, New Delhi, India. Methods. The study...
HEALTH
Circulating tumour DNA monitoring and early treatment for relapse: views from patients with early-stage melanoma

Circulating tumour DNA (ctDNA) monitoring is a new technology that detects cancer DNA fragments in blood circulation. Regular monitoring with ctDNA has the potential to detect and treat cancer relapse earlier, but there is little evidence on patient acceptability. This study examines the views of patients with early-stage melanoma on the acceptability of the test and early treatment.
CANCER
Charge-state resolved laser acceleration of gold ions to beyond 7Â MeV/u

In the past years, the interest in the laser-driven acceleration of heavy ions in the mass range of \(\text {A}\approx 200\) has been increasing due to promising application ideas like the fission-fusion nuclear reaction mechanism, aiming at the production of neutron-rich isotopes relevant for the astrophysical r-process nucleosynthesis. In this paper, we report on the laser acceleration of gold ions to beyondÂ 7Â MeV/u, exceeding for the first time an important prerequisite for this nuclear reaction scheme. Moreover, the gold ion charge states have been detected with an unprecedented resolution, which enables the separation of individual charge states up to 4Â MeV/u. The recorded charge-state distributions show a remarkable dependency on the target foil thickness and differ from simulations, lacking a straight-forward explanation by the established ionizationÂ models.
PHYSICS
Smartphone applications for informal caregivers of chronically ill patients: a scoping review

Mobile-health applications can be used to deliver timely and personalized health information to family and friends of chronically ill adults living in the community. This scoping review aims to investigate the nature and extent of native smartphone applications for informal caregivers. Six databases were searched for articles on applications across ten chronic conditions, namely heart disease, stroke, cancer, chronic obstructive respiratory disease, asthma, diabetes, Alzheimer's disease or other dementia, rheumatoid arthritis, hypertension, and mood or anxiety disorders. In total, 36 articles were included, encompassing 26 applications. Of these, smartphone applications were designed for use only by caregivers (n"‰="‰15), with a few applications also intended to be used with patients (n"‰="‰5), healthcare providers (n"‰="‰4), or all three roles (n"‰="‰2). Most applications targeted a single chronic condition (n"‰="‰25), with Alzheimer's and other dementia being the most common (n"‰="‰18). Only one application was designed for management of multiple chronic conditions. Long-term evaluation methods are needed to continually assess the impact of applications on a range of process and health outcomes, such as usability, caregiver burden, and quality of life. Additional directions to advance native smartphone applications for caregivers are discussed, including personalization and expansion of eligibility criteria.
CELL PHONES

