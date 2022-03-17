ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi Senate Seeking to Protect Mississippians Property Rights

By Patrice Boykin
mageenews.com
 4 days ago

Mississippi Senate Seeking to Protect Mississippians Property Rights. Jackson, Miss.—The...

WKRG News 5

Mississippi Senate OKs pay raise for teachers, House to vote

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi teachers would receive their largest pay raise in years, under a bill that the state Senate passed Thursday. The House still needs to pass the final version of House Bill 530 before it can go to Republican Gov. Tate Reeves for his expected signature, the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reported. Mississippi has […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Mississippi Senate passes anti-COVID vaccine mandate bill

JACKSON • The state Senate on Wednesday passed a House bill that would ban private companies and state agencies from requiring COVID-19 vaccination of employees if they have sincerely held religious beliefs. After intense debate, the Mississippi Senate on Wednesday passed HB 1509 on a 36-16 party line vote,...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Governor signs permitless concealed carry bill into law

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Gov. Kay Ivey has signed the bill that eliminates the requirement of a state permit to carry a concealed handgun. She signed House Bill 272 Thursday shortly after its final passage in the Statehouse. “Unlike states who are doing everything in their power to make it...
ALABAMA STATE
State
Mississippi State
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
Person
Delbert Hosemann
Person
Dennis Debar
Person
Briggs Hopson
americanmilitarynews.com

Gun control buried in 2,700 page spending bill passed by the House

A $1.5 trillion spending bill passed by the House last week includes gun control measures listed as “law enforcement tools to enhance public safety.”. Beginning in Sec. 1101 of the more than 2,700-page bill, the “NICS Denial Notification Act of 2022” adds a new provision entitled “Reporting of background check denials to State authorities,” which requires local law enforcement authorities to be notified if the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) denies a firearm transfer.
POLITICS
Logan Banner

Distribution of P-EBT funds altered for next round

CHARLESTON — A third round of Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer (P-EBT) funds will be given to eligible students later this spring, but it won’t be as much as families might be used to. The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will roll out benefits in April...
AGRICULTURE
WVNews

Recreational marijuana bill clears House

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland House of Delegates approved two bills Friday to reform the state’s marijuana laws — one would allow voters to decide whether to legalize marijuana and another would permit those convicted of possessing the drug to request their records be expunged. Under one bill...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
#Property Rights#State Of Mississippi#Private Property#The Mississippi Senate
Big Country News

Requirement to Show Proof of Vaccination or Proof of Negative Test to Attend Large Events in Washington State Set to End March 1

OLYMPIA - An emergency order requiring those who attend large indoor or outdoor events in Washington state to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test will end March 1. Washington Governor Jay Inslee amended Proclamation 21-16 on Thursday, announcing the termination of the emergency order effective...
WASHINGTON STATE
KOLR10 News

Several states file lawsuit against Biden Administration over watching parents with kids in public schools

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri is participating in a 14-state effort to make President Biden turn over records related to the Biden Administration’s efforts to stop parents speaking out against indoctrination in public schools. “Parents of public school children have a right to be involved in the education process and must not be silenced,” said […]
MISSOURI STATE
WJTV 12

As Mississippi cities opt out of medical marijuana, business hopefuls shut out

JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – Mississippians hoping to start medical marijuana businesses are up against a new obstacle: city aldermen.  Despite voters overwhelmingly passing Initiative 65 to create a medical marijuan program in November 2020, the state supreme court struck it down on constitutional technicality. After months of uncertainty, Gov. Tate Reeves signed the Mississippi Medical […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
TheDailyBeast

Missouri Bill Would Use Snitches to Stop Women From Getting Out-of-State Abortions

A Missouri lawmaker and fervent anti-abortion activist on Tuesday introduced a measure into the state House that would allow private citizens to sue anyone who helps another Missouri resident obtain an abortion out of state. Markedly similar to the so-called “vigilante” loophole in Texas’ controversial and crushingly restrictive six-week abortion ban, the provision was attached by state Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman to several bills dealing with abortion awaiting debate on the House floor. While abortions haven’t been criminalized in Missouri—yet—only one legal abortion clinic remains in the state. A press officer for that clinic, a Planned Parenthood branch, called Coleman’s plan “wild” and “bonkers.” Advocates for abortion rights told The Washington Post that the proposal was unconstitutional, given that it grants Missouri the authority to police abortions outside its state lines. But Coleman argued to the Post: “If your neighboring state doesn’t have pro-life protections, it minimizes the ability to protect the unborn in your state.”
MISSOURI STATE
WYTV.com

What new permitless carry bill means for Ohioans

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Whether by coincidence or not, Ohio’s status as a “constitutional state” will go into effect right around the time some will be deciding how to spend their refund from the IRS. “In the Mahoning Valley, if you get a stimulus check or...
OHIO STATE

